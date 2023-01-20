Vanessa Hudgens leaves comment on post about Austin Butler's ‘Elvis’ voice

By Katie Louise Smith

Vanessa reacted to a post with the caption: "[Austin] went to the Lady Gaga school of Oscar campaign acting."

In case you haven't been paying attention to Austin Butler, his Elvis press tour and his recent award show appearances, then here's what you need to know: Austin is being roasted a bit for continuing to speak in his 'Elvis voice' instead of his 'normal voice'. Some people love it, some people think it's a bit much.

Austin recently addressed the debate surrounding his accent himself, saying: "I had three years where that was my only focus. So, I'm sure there's pieces of him in my DNA and I'll always be linked."

Earlier this week, Austin's vocal coach also defended the actor, adding: "I feel sorry people are saying that, you know, it's still acting [but] he's actually taken [the voice] on board. I don't know how long that will last, or if it's going to be there forever."

Vanessa Hudgens, who previously dated Austin from 2011-2020, has now weighed in on the discourse. The High School Musical alum just commented on a post likening Austin's award season accent to the "Lady Gaga school of Oscar campaign acting."

Vanessa Hudgens' comment about Austin Butler's 'Elvis' voice has left fans cackling. Picture: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage, Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On a post shared by @ryinskott on Instagram, Vanessa reacted to a screenshot of Page Six's article with the headline: "Austin Butler's 'Elvis' accent is 'genuine,' might remain 'forever': voice coach".

Alongside the screenshot, the post also included a meme of Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore in Ozark screaming, "If you wanna stop me, you're gonna have to f*ckin' kill meeeee," captioned: "Austin Butler on the set of his next movie".

The whole post was also captioned: "He went to the Lady Gaga school of Oscar campaign acting." (A reference to Gaga's iconic yet bizarre House of Gucci press tour interviews where she explains how she fully lived and breathed her character, including speaking in Patrizia Reggiani's Italian accent for nine months straight and countless other absolutely wild stories.)

In response to all of that, Vanessa slid into the comments to write: "Crying".

It's the first time Vanessa has publicly commented on anything to do with Austin's performance as Elvis, so of course fans are losing it over the subtle shade she appears to be throwing in regards to the memes and conversation about his accent.

Earlier this year, Austin caught a bit of backlash after he referred to Vanessa as a "friend" in a roundtable interview for The Hollywood Reporter while discussing how she told him that he should play Elvis one day, and encouraged him to pursue the role.

The actor was criticised by people on social media for not referring to Vanessa as his 'ex-girlfriend' or 'girlfriend-at-the-time', particularly due to the fact they were together for almost a decade.

