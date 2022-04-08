Vanessa Hudgens says she can communicate with ghosts

By Jazmin Duribe

"I kind of shut it down for a while because it's scary. The unknown is scary. But recently I was like, 'No, this is a gift and something that I have the ability to do, so I'm going to lean into it.'"

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Vanessa Hudgens believes she has the ability to speak to ghosts.

On Tuesday (Apr 5), Vanessa appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show where the conversation turned to Vanessa's experiences with the paranormal. The High School Musical actress said that she'd had spiritual encounters since childhood and now that she's older, she's become more accepting of her gift.

"I remember getting ready for school when I was eight years old, and there was… you know those ducks that you pull, it's a toy? There was one of those on the dining room table, and I started walking, and it just started going alongside me and I was like, 'Interesting…,'" she explained.

READ MORE: Vanessa Hudgens apologises for "insensitive" coronavirus comments on Instagram Live

Vanessa Hudgens says she can communicate with ghosts. Picture: Alamy, The Kelly Clarkson Show via YouTube

"I kind of shut it down for a while because it's scary. The unknown is scary. But recently I was like, 'No, this is a gift and something that I have the ability to do, so I'm going to lean into it.'"

Vanessa also said that she had recently completed her first paranormal investigation. The 33-year-old added: "I was sitting at a tombstone in a graveyard with my best friend at night time and we found this one tombstone of a spirit that we're told is very playful.

"So I turned it on and I'm like, 'Hi Sam, I'm Vanessa this is Gigi.' I'm not very good at this and then GiGi goes: 'Sam, could you tell us our names? What are our names?' And then we just hear, 'Shhhh… Vanessa.'"

Watch the full interview here.

Alas, this hasn't been the first time Vanessa has opened up about her experiences with ghosts.

Back in 2011, Vanessa told PEOPLE that she had a spooky encounter while filming Journey 2: The Mysterious Island in North Wilmington, North Carolina. Apparently, North Wilmington is "one of the oldest, most haunted places in North America".

Vanessa heard footsteps in the old house she was staying at, but couldn't find where they were coming from, leaving her petrified. "I was chasing around my ghost for like 10 minutes solid, and then it got way too freaky, and I just left," Vanessa said.

She continued: "I feel like she might have lost a husband at war and she's waiting for her man to come back to her. It was definitely a female spirit. I could tell."