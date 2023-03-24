Victoria Pedretti calls out "well known" actor who made inappropriate sexual comments about her body

By Katie Louise Smith

"I was shocked by the audacity. This is AFTER he expressed how much he RESPECTED me as an actor lol."

You star Victoria Pedretti has shared an Instagram post detailing an inappropriate sexual comment made to her by a "well known" actor.

In a now deleted Instagram post, Victoria called out the societal rules of body modesty for femme bodies, and discussed how she was disrespected by an actor who approached her to let her know that he had "jacked off" to her "so many times"

In the post, which is no longer on her Instagram page, Victoria shared a nude (but not full-frontal) photo of herself alongside a caption where she gave a "shout out" to her body on her birthday.

Victoria Pedretti says a "well known" actor once shared an inappropriate sexual comment about her body.

She added that it was a "joke" to think that being modest would offer any protection from the type of disrespect she may experience due to her body. Referencing one recent encounter, she also revealed that she was approached by a "well known actor" who shared an unwanted and inappropriate comment about her body.

The caption read: "Wtf is 'partial' nudity? Happy birthday to me [middle finger emoji]."

"On my bday last year a 'well known' actor walked up to me at a party and said, 'I’ve jacked off to you so many times'. I was shocked by the audacity. This is AFTER he expressed how much he RESPECTED me as an actor lol."

victoria pedretti posting this on instagram... i fucking hate men pic.twitter.com/HqB5e1eAmp — bethany (@fiImgal) March 23, 2023

"Sometimes I enjoy modesty, sometimes I don't," she continued. "It's a joke to think that my own modesty will protect me from any disrespect I may experience as a femme body."

Victoria ended the caption by writing: "Also, shoutout to my body. I love you. You're mine."

Before she deleted the post, fans quickly shared and reacted to the horrifying comments on Twitter.

"Why would anyone think that's an appropriate thing to say to a person," one person said, either another adding: "That’s absolutely disgusting and degrading like is she supposed to think of that as a compliment ????? bc saying something like that is just sooo out of pocket and weird."

Victoria didn't share any more details about the encounter, and she did not name the actor.