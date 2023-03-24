Victoria Pedretti calls out "well known" actor who made inappropriate sexual comments about her body

24 March 2023, 15:37

By Katie Louise Smith

"I was shocked by the audacity. This is AFTER he expressed how much he RESPECTED me as an actor lol."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

You star Victoria Pedretti has shared an Instagram post detailing an inappropriate sexual comment made to her by a "well known" actor.

In a now deleted Instagram post, Victoria called out the societal rules of body modesty for femme bodies, and discussed how she was disrespected by an actor who approached her to let her know that he had "jacked off" to her "so many times"

In the post, which is no longer on her Instagram page, Victoria shared a nude (but not full-frontal) photo of herself alongside a caption where she gave a "shout out" to her body on her birthday.

READ MORE: Is Love in You season 4 and is she really dead? Here’s what Victoria Pedretti has said

Victoria Pedretti says a "well known" actor once shared an inappropriate sexual comment about her body
Victoria Pedretti says a "well known" actor once shared an inappropriate sexual comment about her body. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV, @then0t0ri0usvip via Instagram

She added that it was a "joke" to think that being modest would offer any protection from the type of disrespect she may experience due to her body. Referencing one recent encounter, she also revealed that she was approached by a "well known actor" who shared an unwanted and inappropriate comment about her body.

The caption read: "Wtf is 'partial' nudity? Happy birthday to me [middle finger emoji]."

"On my bday last year a 'well known' actor walked up to me at a party and said, 'I’ve jacked off to you so many times'. I was shocked by the audacity. This is AFTER he expressed how much he RESPECTED me as an actor lol."

"Sometimes I enjoy modesty, sometimes I don't," she continued. "It's a joke to think that my own modesty will protect me from any disrespect I may experience as a femme body."

Victoria ended the caption by writing: "Also, shoutout to my body. I love you. You're mine."

Before she deleted the post, fans quickly shared and reacted to the horrifying comments on Twitter.

"Why would anyone think that's an appropriate thing to say to a person," one person said, either another adding: "That’s absolutely disgusting and degrading like is she supposed to think of that as a compliment ????? bc saying something like that is just sooo out of pocket and weird."

Victoria didn't share any more details about the encounter, and she did not name the actor.

WATCH: Penn Badgley vs. 'The Most Impossible Penn Badgley Quiz'

Latest Celebrity News

Taylor Swift's prom date reveals he didn't get tickets to The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift's prom date reveals he didn't get tickets to The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift

Brooklyn Beckham tattoo

Brooklyn Beckham reveals massive tattoo of his wife's face on his arm

Gwyneth Paltrow on the left, Jeffrey Dahmer on the right

Gwyneth Paltrow trolled for wearing Jeffrey Dahmer glasses during court case

Viral

Shawn Mendes says men should not be "afraid" to wear crop tops

Shawn Mendes says men should not be "afraid" to wear crop tops

Shawn Mendes

Emma Chamberlain

Emma Chamberlain slammed for charging fans $10,000 for an Instagram DM

YouTubers

Tom Holland and Zendaya

Zendaya spotted wearing a ring with Tom Holland's initials and fans are losing it

Trending on PopBuzz

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All 44 songs played by Taylor revealed

Taylor Swift

You season 5: Will it be the final season of the Netflix show?

You season 5: Will it be the final season of the Netflix show?

You

JoJo Siwa

JoJo Siwa appears to slam Nickelodeon boss for their reaction to her coming out

YouTubers

Lana Del Rey fans are confused by her Judah Smith Interlude and the memes are hilarious

Lana Del Rey fans are confused by her Judah Smith Interlude and the memes are hilarious

Lana Del Rey

Does Addison Montgomery die in Grey's Anatomy?

Does Addison die in Grey's Anatomy? Next episode’s trailer leaves fans terrified

Grey's Anatomy

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every surprise song performed on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Taylor Swift