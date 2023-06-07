Wednesday's Percy Hynes White issues statement following sexual assault allegations

7 June 2023, 12:52 | Updated: 7 June 2023, 15:05

Percy was accused of sexual assault in January and has now issued a statement saying the rumours are false.

Wednesday actor Percy Hynes White has issued a statement regarding the sexual assault allegations made against him.

Back in January 2023, the actor was accused of sexual assault, with several allegations going viral on social media. (The initial claims came from a Twitter account that is now private.)

According to Dexerto, one particular Twitter thread accused Percy of sending photos to minors, using a racial slur as part of a performance and throwing parties "to explicitly invite women they thought were hot so they could get them drunk and high enough to have sex with them, and lie about being high and drunk as well."

As a result, the hashtag #cancelpercy began trending with calls to have him removed from the upcoming Wednesday season 2. Percy disabled his Instagram comments in response to the allegations at the time. He has also not posted on his profile since January 18th.

Now, Percy has issued a statement saying that the rumours are false.

Wednesday actor Percy Hynes White issues statement regarding sexual assault allegations. Picture: LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images, Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty Images for Gucci

"Hey everyone. There's something I need to clarify," Percy wrote. "Earlier this year, somebody I've never met started a campaign of misinformation about me online. Because of this, my family has been doxxed, and my friends have received death threats."

Addressing the photos and videos that were spread across social media with the accusations, Percy continued: "Underage photos of me were used, and examples of me acting in character were presented as hateful. My friend Jane was falsely portrayed as a victim, and her attempts to set the record straight have been ignored. She gave me permission to include her in this message."

Wednesday actor Percy Hynes-White issues statement following sexual assault accusations. Picture: @percy via Instagram

"The rumours are false. I can't accept the portrayal of me as someone bigoted, or criminally negligent of people's safety. These are the kind of baseless, harmful claims that can create mistrust toward victims," Percy added.

"It's very distressing to know that this misinformation has upset people. I'm really thankful for everyone who's stood by me and helped share the facts. Harassment of my family, friends and coworkers needs to stop please. Thank you for taking the time to read this."

If you, or someone you know, is a survivor of sexual assault, the following organisations may be able to help:

