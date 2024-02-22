Wendy Williams has been diagnosed with dementia and aphasia

Following rumours and speculation about the whereabouts and health of Wendy Williams, her care team have now issued a "very personal update" in order to set the records straight.

In 2023, after undergoing a battery of medical tests, the entertainment icon has been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

In the statement, Wendy's team writes: "As Wendy's fans are aware, in the past she has been open with the public about her medical struggles with Graves' Disease and Lymphedema as well as other significant challenges related to her health."

"Over the past few years, questions have been raised at times about Wendy's ability to process information and many have speculated about Wendy's condition, particularly when she began to lose words, act erratically at times, and have difficulty understanding financial transactions."

Wendy Williams pictured at an event in February 2023
Wendy Williams pictured at an event in February 2023. Picture: Getty

Aphasia, which is the same condition that actor Bruce Willis has, is a condition affecting language and communication abilities. Frontotemporal dementia is a progressive disorder impacting behaviour and cognitive functions.

Thanks to the diagnosis, Wendy is now able to receive the medical care she requires.

The statement continues: "The decision to share this news was difficult and made after careful consideration, not only to advocate for understanding and compassion for Wendy, but to raise awareness about aphasia and frontotemporal dementia and support the thousands of others facing similar circumstances."

"Unfortunately, many individuals diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia face stigma and misunderstanding, particularly when they begin to exhibit behavioral changes but have not yet received a diagnosis."

According to the statement, Wendy is still able to do many things for herself.

"Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed," the statement continues. "She is appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way."

Wendy is set to make her return to TV after two-and-a-half years on February 24th in a Lifetime documentary called Where Is Wendy Williams?. She, along with her family, will address the speculation about her health and cognitive abilities.

People report that production on the documentary was forced to stop and pivot when Wendy entered a treatment facility for "cognitive issues". Per People's report, her family says a court-appointed legal guardian is the only person who has unfettered access to her. They say they don’t know where she is and cannot call her, but she can call them.

