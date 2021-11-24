Will Smith says he would gag and vomit after having an orgasm

By Jazmin Duribe

"I had sex with so many women, and it was so constitutionally disagreeable to the core of my being, that I developed a psychosomatic reaction to having an orgasm."

Will Smith has revealed that he would gag and sometimes vomit after orgasming during sex.

The Hollywood actor is gearing up to release his explosive new memoir, titled Will, where he will be spilling the most intimate details about his life. Now, in a new exert, Will has revealed how being cheated on aged 16 actually had a devastating effect on his sex life.

In his teens, Will was dating a girl named Melanie, who lived with her aunt because her mother had been imprisoned for murdering her father. However, following an argument, Melanie's aunt kicked her out and she moved in with Will and his parents.

Will Smith. Picture: Samir Hussein/WireImage, Red Table Talk via Facebook

Now, Will was obsessed with Melanie and made it his mission to ensure he was "healing the pain of her trauma". But like most intense teenage romances, it was short-lived. Melanie cheated on Will while he was away on a music tour.

Heartbroken over Melanie's betrayal, Will resorted to having meaningless sex with other women to dull the pain. "I desperately need relief but as there is no pill for heartbreak, I resorted to the homeopathic remedies of shopping and rampant sexual intercourse," Will wrote.

"Up until this point in my life, I had only had sex with one woman other than Melanie. But over the next few months, I went full ghetto hyena."

But all that sex wasn't agreeing with poor Will. In fact, it lead him to develop a "psychosomatic reaction" to having an orgasm, which included vomiting. Psychosomatic reactions are brought on when people are in emotional distress. It then manifests into real physical symptoms.

Will added: "I had sex with so many women, and it was so constitutionally disagreeable to the core of my being, that I developed a psychosomatic reaction to having an orgasm. It would literally make me gag and sometimes even vomit.

"In every case, though, I hoped to God this beautiful stranger would be ‘the one’ who would love me, who would make this pain go away. But invariably, there I was, retching and wretched. And the look in the eyes of the women even further deepened my agony."

Will and Melanie eventually got back together, but then broke up for good. He even set all of the things he had bought her on fire right in front of her.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. Picture: GettyKevin Winter/Getty Images

Luckily, Will has now found true love with his wife of 26 years, actress Jada Pinkett Smith, and the couple share two children.

