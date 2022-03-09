Willow Smith just got a new arm tattoo and it's HUGE

By Jazmin Duribe

We NEED the meaning behind Willow's new tattoo.

Willow Smith is known for being original and her new tattoo proves it.

The 'Emo Girl' singer isn't just like any other celeb offspring, Willow has climbed to become a star in her own right. As well as releasing hit tracks with the likes of Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker, Willow is always on hand to give her opinion on her mother Jada Pinkett Smith's show Red Table Talk.

Last week, Willow shared a photo of her new ink on Instagram and some would say that it's out of this world.

The enormous cosmic design sits on her left arm and stretches from her shoulder down to her elbow. In the centre is an arm reaching out to a spinning galaxy. But it's not just your regular galaxy. The pattern seems to be made up of some sort of script that looks a lot like mathematical equations.

The tattoo is the handiwork of Raymond Jimenez of Body Electric Tattoo in Los Angeles. In his own Instagram post, Raymond named Willow's ink as "reaching into the cosmos" and fans couldn't get enough of the design in the comment section.

One person said: "The detail!" And another added: "That's beautiful." Willow herself even commented: "Ur the best!!"

This isn't Willow's first tattoo, though. She actually has a tattoo of Saraswati, the Hindu goddess of music and art, on her hand and a lotus on her arm, which sits just below her new galaxy tat.

In fact, Willow, her mum and her grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris all got matching lotus tattoos during an episode of Red Table Talk last year. "The lotus represents spiritual enlightenment, and we hear this saying, like, 'Through the mud grows the lotus.' And I think all of us from different perspectives in life have had that journey," Willow explained.

"The bud to the little blossom to the bloom also, I feel like, expresses the spiritual journey but also the three of us: I'm the youngest, you know, my mum is the middle and Gam is the fully bloomed lotus."

During the same episode, Willow also revealed that she initially decided to hide a tattoo from her father Will Smith. However, his reaction was as cool as can be.

She said: "He was actually the one that I was most nervous about. I showed it to him and he was like, 'Everything is in divine order. Your path is your path and I just love you.' And I'm glad that you got something that actually looks nice.'"