Wizards of Waverly Place star Dan Benson says he started a porn career because his nudes leaked

By Sam Prance

Dan Benson, who is most famous for playing Zeke in Wizards of Waverly Place, has traded in acting for OnlyFans.

Wizards of Waverly Place actor Dan Benson has opened up about his porn career and how he "fell" into adult entertainment.

Wizards of Waverly Place fans will no doubt remember who Dan Benson is. The former child star first rose to fame by playing Justin's best friend and Harper's love interest Zeke in Wizards of Waverly Place. However, when the beloved Disney Channel show ended in 2012, Dan stopped acting. Since then, Dan has pivoted and in 2022 he started a career in the porn industry.

Now, Dan has revealed that having his nudes leaked led him to release nudes on his own terms and start working in porn.

Wizards of Waverly Place actor Dan Benson explains how he "fell" into a porn career. Picture: Bruce Birmelin/ Disney Channel via Getty Images, _@danbenson via Twitter

Over the weekend (Jan 7), Dan posted a viral TikTok video titled in which he explains his career journey. Discussing his work in porn and his OnlyFans, Dan says: "One of the questions I get asked all the time is: ‘What? Huh? What do you mean? So anyway, I thought I’d take just a minute to explain how I kind of tripped and fell into doing adult entertainment."

Dan then explained that attractive women used to message him while he was on Wizards of Waverly Place and, if he was attracted to them and they asked, he would send them nudes. However, they then leaked his nudes: "I would send nude photos to them, and they would take those nude photos and then post them onto online websites."

Dan revealed that having his nudes leaked was a "traumatic experience" and, at first, he tried to remove them from the internet. It also had a "very big negative impact" and led him to "almost losing" a job. It was then that Dan decided to become an adult entertainer.

In the viral video, Dan said: "Eventually I decided to stop fighting against it and instead go the other direction and completely lean into it. Instead of letting these people sell my privacy, my — you know what I mean — I decided to say, ‘All right, screw you, I’m gonna sell it myself.’" Dan launched an OnlyFans page in 2022.

As for his experience in porn so far, Dan said: "I’ve been having a tremendous amount of fun. I met a lot of great people in the adult entertainment industry, and it’s changed my life for the better."

He ended by saying: "Sometimes you just have to roll with the punches. Don’t do what I do, necessarily, unless you want to."