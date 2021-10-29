Zayn Malik “adamantly” denies claims he 'struck' Gigi Hadid’s mum Yolanda

By Katie Louise Smith

Are Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik still together? Reports say the pair have split and are now co-parenting their daughter Khai.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have both issued statements following a TMZ report in which sources claim Gigi's mother Yolanda Hadid was "considering filing a police report" against Zayn after he allegedly "struck" her.

Shortly after the reported claims became public, Zayn responded with a statement addressing an "argument [he] had with a family member of [Gigi's]". He later made another statement denying the allegations that he "struck" Yolanda.

The latest reports now also suggest that Zayn and Gigi have split, and are now co-parenting their one-year-old daughter Khai.

UPDATE: On Friday (October 29), TMZ further reported that Zayn pled no contest to counts of "harassment and was fined, but with conditions." Zayn is reportedly on 90 days probation for each count, totalling 360 days. It's been reported that he also must "complete an anger management class and a domestic violence program."

What happened between Zayn Malik and Yolanda Hadid?

Zayn Malik issues statement over allegations he 'struck' Gigi's mum Yolanda. Picture: John Shearer/Getty Images, Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images, Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger

In a statement issued on Twitter, former One Direction star Zayn wrote: "As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart.

"In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago."

Zayn continued: "This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been "leaked" to the press.

"I am hopeful though for healing for all involved and more importantly, I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves."

Zayn also issued a statement to TMZ, directly responding to the claims that he allegedly "struck" Yolanda Hadid.

"I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private," Zayn told the publication.

While Gigi hasn't publicly spoken about what happened, her rep issued a statement on her behalf to PEOPLE, saying: "Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time."

Yolanda Hadid has not publicly addressed the situation.

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - January 11, 2020.

Are Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid still together?

People are also reporting that, according to a Hadid family friend, Zayn and Gigi have broken up, and have not been together for a few weeks.

"They are not together right now. They are both good parents though," the report claims. "They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild."

The pair have not publicly addressed their relationship status.

