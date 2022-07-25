Keke Palmer claps back at people comparing her success to Zendaya

By Jazmin Duribe

People believe that the differences between Keke and Zendaya's careers are the "clearest examples of how colorism plays out in Hollywood".

Keke Palmer has responded to the discussion about how her career is less successful than that of Zendaya's because of colourism.

The debate ensued on Twitter on Saturday (July 23) after a viral tweet claimed that Keke had less mainstream success than Zendaya. While both of them have been acting since childhood, Nope is being described as Keke's breakout role. On the other hand, Euphoria is considered Zendaya's breakout role but she has also starred in big blockbusters like the Spider-Man franchise.

The tweet read: "I'd like someone to do a deep-drive on the similarities and differences between Keke Palmer and Zendaya's careers. This may be one of the clearest examples of how colorism plays out in Hollywood. They were both child-stars, but their mainstream popularity is very different."

Keke Palmer claps back at people comparing her success to Zendaya. Picture: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic, Taylor Hill/WireImage

Some agreed with the tweet because of the parallels between both Keke and Zendaya's careers.

One person tweeted: "Keke's net worth is $7 million and Zendaya’s is $20 million. Keke has been a mainstream success since her career began and has put in substantially more work. She should be one of the HIGHEST paid entertainers in the game. So yes it’s colorism."

Others accused people of pitting the two women against each other, especially because Zendaya has previously spoken about colourism in Hollywood and is very much aware of how she benefits from that.

Another user tweeted: "For what? I dont know why y'all are obsessed with comparing people. They both worked their asses off to get to where they are. Yes Keke deserves more but shit wasn't just handed to Zendaya either. Comparing their careers downplays Keke's success and downplays Zendaya's talent."

Keke has now responded to the discussion on Twitter. "A great example of colorism is to believe I can be compared to anyone. I’m the youngest talk show host ever. The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, & the youngest & first Black Cinderella on broadway. I’m an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer," she explained.

"I’ve been a leading lady since I was 11 years old. I have over 100+ credits, and currently starring in an original screenplay that’s the number one film at the box office #NOPE.

Keke continued: "I've had a blessed career thus far, I couldn’t ask for more but God continues to surprise me."

Keke Palmer Tweets. Picture: @KekePalmer via Twitter

