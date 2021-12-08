Zendaya wants to star in a film that's a love story between two Black women

By Sam Prance

"I would like to see that because I don’t think I’ve seen many depictions of it."

Zendaya has opened up about her aspirations and revealed that she wants to make a queer film between two Black women.

At just 25-years-old, it's safe to say that Zendaya is one of the most accomplished women of her generation. From taking on the lead role in two iconic Disney series to releasing multiple platinum hit singles, few people have resumés that compare to Zendaya's. Not to mention, she recently became the youngest person to ever win Best Actress in a drama at the Emmys.

Zendaya still has many things she wants to achieve and one of those is telling the story of two Black women in love.

Speaking to Interview about her future, Zendaya said: "I don’t necessarily have a plan. I’ve never really thought, 'I have to do this by this time and I want to do this by that time.' I just want to do the things that make me happy and bring me joy and fulfil me as an artist, as a person. So, the hope is that I’ll be able to, one day, make the things that I want to see."

Zendaya then explained exactly what she wants to see on screen. She stated: "Like a simple love story about two Black girls. And I don’t want it to be rooted in anything other than just a story about two people falling in love and that’s it. Something simple and beautiful, that leaves you happy and wanting to fall in love yourself."

Divulging further, Zendaya added: "I also feel I just haven’t seen that without it dealing more with the traumatic side of things—which is really important to talk about, but I would love a coming-of-age story where awkward and funny things happen, just like when any other young person is trying to figure out who they are."

She ended by saying: "Our existence is broad and expansive and beautiful, and to see all the different emotional colors of what it means to be a young Black girl—I would like to see that, because I don’t think I’ve seen many depictions of it."

We need this film and we need it now!

