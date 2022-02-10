Zendaya fans are roasting Madame Tussauds over her "terrible" new wax figure

10 February 2022, 13:02 | Updated: 10 February 2022, 16:44

By Sam Prance

Zendaya fans aren't impressed with Madame Tussauds' new statue of the beloved actress.

Madame Tussauds London are facing backlash after the wax museum just unveiled a controversial, new statue of Zendaya.

There's no denying that Zendaya is one of the biggest stars in the world today. After winning over millions of fans worldwide with Shake It Up! and KC Undercover on the Disney Channel, Zendaya has since gone on to act in blockbuster movies like The Greatest Showman and Dune. Not to mention, she recently made Emmys history with her performance in Euphoria.

As a result, it's no wonder that Zendaya has multiple Madame Tussauds wax figures but fans are calling out her latest one.

Zendaya fans are roasting Madame Tussauds over her "terrible" new wax figure
Zendaya fans are roasting Madame Tussauds over her "terrible" new wax figure. Picture: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images, @madametussauds via Instagram

Yesterday (Feb 10), Madame Tussauds London unveiled their new Zendaya wax figure on social media. Taking to Instagram, they wrote: "From cinema screens to tv screens, to buying a home in London, Zendaya is EVERYWHERE rn... and from Friday her figure will be at Madame Tussauds London too".

The museum then shared a video and photos of Zendaya's new wax figure.

However, it wasn't long before people started roasting the new wax figure online. Some fans hate the outfit, others hate the expression and a lot of people simply think that it looks nothing like the 25-year-old. Canada's Drag Race winner Priyanka tweeted: "they made her look like she about to slap someone". A fan also wrote: "It's so close yet so far."

Meanwhile, some of the Instagram comments read: "Looks more like that girl from Sex Education", "Girl, you have ICONIC looks from her and you put her in a RuPaul suit", "This looks nothing like her", "This is terrible" and "This looks like a Kardashian. Change it."

As it stands, Zendaya hasn't commented on the wax figure and Madame Tussauds are yet to respond to the backlash. We shall update you if they do.

