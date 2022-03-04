Zendaya was terrified Timothée Chalamet would smell her "vile" wisdom teeth breath in their Dune audition

"My biggest fear was that my mouth would be vile."

Zendaya has revealed how a dental procedure almost stopped her from auditioning for Dune because she was nervous about Timothée Chalamet smelling her bad breath.

In case you didn't know, Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet starred alongside each other in 2021 blockbuster Dune based on Frank Herber's 1965 sci-fi novel of the same name. Zendaya played Chani in the movie (for a total of seven minutes…) while Timothée played Paul.

The acting duo formed an incredibly tight bond while filming the movie. The Euphoria actress previously told Entertainment Weekly that she "became wonderful friends with Timothée". In fact, she now considers him "family" and they talk all the time.

It's hard to imagine Zendaya being anything less than perfect at all times, however, Zendaya admitted she initially hesitant to audition for the role alongside Timothée because of her bad breath.

In an interview for W magazine's The Directors Issue, Zendaya explained: "I had just gotten my wisdom teeth taken out. My biggest fear was that my mouth would be vile, and then I would have to do a scene with Timothée where we have to be really close, and he would smell my possible dry socket breath."

Luckily, it all worked out in the end and Zendaya managed to nab the role and ignite a friendship with Timothée despite her oral mishap.

The second part of Dune will be released in October 2023 and, don't worry, there's going to be a lot more of Zendaya in this one. Zendaya is a massive Dune fan and her grandfather even had the novels in his home.

She continued: "It's obviously such a rich text, but it’s so much more than just a book to a lot of people; it’s a whole world that they’ve been able to escape to for years."

