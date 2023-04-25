Zendaya says she struggles to understand Tom Holland's British slang

By Sam Prance

"It’s cute when he tells me all the different phrases — but I really don’t get it!"

Ello guv'nor! It looks like Zendaya is in a bit of barney rubble and can't quite understand what her boyfriend Tom Holland is saying.

There's no denying that Zendaya and Tom Holland are one of the cutest celebrity couples out there. Ever since they revealed that they were an item, fans have been obsessed with their friends to lovers romance. From personalised rings to emotional birthday posts, Tomdaya never fail to make us swoon.

Just this past weekend, Tom sent fans into meltdown by supporting Zendaya's Coachella performance in the sweetest way. He liked literally every single fan post about Zendaya's surprise appearance. Literally every single one. We love a man who stans his girlfriend.

Now, Zendaya has discussed the cultural differences between her and Tom and what it's actually like to have a British boyfriend...Cockney rhyming slang and all.

Zendaya says she struggles to understand Tom Holland's British accent. Picture: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images, Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Speaking to The Sun about Tom's accent, Zendaya said: "I love the ­British accent, but as much as Tom tries to explain it to me, I will never understand rhyming slang. Like I understand the concept — but what do apples and pears have to do with stairs? It’s cute when he tells me all the different phrases — but I really don’t get it!"

Don't worry Zendaya. Cockney rhyming slang confuses British people too. It's nothing a good old rabbit and pork can't solve, though. (That's slang for 'talk', by the way.)

Zendaya also talked about living with Tom and who cooks the most in their relationship. She explained: "He is really good in the kitchen, which is fortunate as I'm really accident-prone." She added: "We learnt early on that only one of us could be in the kitchen at a time. We are both control freaks so we can’t be in there together."

Sounds like the key to any good relationship is cooking separately.

Discussing his relationship with Zendaya with People back in 2016, long before they even started dating, Tom said: "We are like the best of friends. She’s so great and amazing. I’m very glad I have a friend like her."

Something tells us that Tomdaya will go the distance regardless of whether or not Zendaya understands everything Tom says.

