Zendaya responds to viral meme about her laughing at Tom Holland

By Katie Louise Smith

Zendaya has seen your memes, and she has now tweeted a very subtle response.

Let it be known: Zendaya sees all your memes, Zendaya sees all your tweets, and Zendaya knows that you've all been joking about her laughing at Tom Holland's banter.

Following on from the news that Tom and Zendaya appear to be dating in real life, fans have been enjoying clips of the two of them interacting in old interviews.

This past weekend, a clip of the Spider-Man: Far From Home cast doing an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live back in 2019 went viral on Twitter. In the video, which has been cut and edited, Zendaya can be seen cracking up at Tom's quips and jokes. (Pretty normal tbh. I, too, think Tom Holland is funny.)

The tweets featuring the clip started racking up likes and retweets after people starting making jokes about just how hard Zendaya was laughing.

In one quote tweet, one fan wrote: "Naurrrrr why is Zendaya laughing so hard omg my sister got it bad for Tom".

Naurrrrr why is Zendaya laughing so hard omg my sister got it bad for Tom 😭 https://t.co/2qjdYF7ccW — Imani (@youdoingtoomuch) August 27, 2021

Even more memes and follow up tweets followed. One fan even turned the tables and shared a clip of Tom cracking up at something Zendaya said. (Jacob Batalon was also cracking up in the background.)

There were also some people coming to Zendaya's defence, sharing videos of her sat beside Tom and Jacob in press junkets, remaining straight-faced at any and all attempts of her two co-stars trying to crack a joke.

I will defend you with this video pic.twitter.com/6IY0QJKXy0 — rose🌹| a whore for tomdaya (@petermjsaddict) August 28, 2021

But in the end, Zendaya had the last...laugh, if you will. She has seen the tweets, and it appears as though she has now responded...

On Saturday (Aug 28), Zendaya seemed to react to the memes by tweeting a gif of Ray Liotta's character from Goodfellas laughing a bit too much. Thankfully, she had a great sense of humour about it all.

I don't know about you but I cannot wait for the Spider-Man: No Way Home press tour.