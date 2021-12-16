Zendaya calls Tom Holland "My Spider-Man" in adorable Instagram post

By Katie Louise Smith

"My Spider-Man, I’m so proud of you."

Zendaya and Tom Holland are at it again... and by 'it', we of course mean, 'causing fans around the world to have a breakdown over their latest Instagram posts.

Ahead of the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 15th, Zendaya shared an adorable Instagram post dedicated to her boyfriend Tom Holland, celebrating his work as Peter Parker and saying how proud she was of what he's achieved.

Echoing the same words that Tom wrote for her when he shared an Instagram post wishing her a happy birthday back in September, Zendaya called Tom, "My Spider-Man", and even shared the cutest childhood photo of him alongside her message.

In the caption, Zendaya wrote: "My Spider-Man, I’m so proud of you, some things never change and good thing ♥️

@tomholland2013".

Zendaya included two photos of Tom in her post. The first one was a shot of Tom, in full Spider-Man costume, swinging from the ceiling on the set of No Way Home. And the second was a picture of Tom as a young kid, dressed in his little baby Spider-Man costume.

While she's shared photos of him on her Instagram story before, the post appears to mark the first time Zendaya has shared a solo photo of Tom to her Instagram grid.

Back in September, Tom broke the internet after he shared a post in honour of Zendaya's birthday, alongside the caption: "My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx".

Since then, he's posted a couple of photos of her walking the red carpet for the Dune premiere and the CFDA awards, alongside heart eye emojis.

Them posting each other on their Instagram grids? The matching captions? Screaming. Crying. Throwing up. In the best way. Tomdaya is truly the gift that keeps on giving.

