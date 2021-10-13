Zendaya reveals what she loves most about Tom Holland and it'll melt your heart

13 October 2021, 15:37

By Sam Prance

Zendaya and Tom Holland's relationship is too pure for words.

Zendaya has opened up about what she loves most about her rumoured boyfriend Tom Holland in a revealing new interview.

Fans of Zendaya and Tom Holland will already know that the two Spider-Man stars are reportedly dating. In July, pictures of the couple kissing in the front seat of Tom's car went viral and, since then, Zendaya and Tom have been seen attending a friend's wedding together. Photos surfaced of Zendaya and Tom holding hands and looking very intimate. Our hearts.

Now, Zendaya has discussed her relationship with Tom and why she admires him, and what she said will melt your heart.

Zendaya reveals what she loves most about Tom Holland and it'll melt your heart. Picture: @zendaya via Instagram, Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Chatting on InStyle's Ladies First podcast about Tom, Zendaya said that there are "many things" she appreciates about him. She explained: "In an actor way, I appreciate that he really loves being Spider-Man. It's a lot of pressure – you take on the role of a superhero wherever you go. To the little kid who walks by, you are Spider-Man. I think he handled that so well."

Zendaya then added that Tom has "perfectionist" tendencies which she loves. She said: "Even though he’s not a Virgo, he is a perfectionist. Our director allowed me to come in every day, and it was cool to see how he cares so much about his work and making it right."

Zendaya then continued: "I watched him do a fight scene all day, which is exhausting. He’d do a move, come back to the monitors, watch it, and say, 'I can do that better.' I’d be like, 'Dude, you got it.'" She also said: "But he wants us to be perfect, and I really appreciate that."

No. I'm not crying. You are.

