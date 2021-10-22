Timothée Chalamet roasts Zendaya about her celebrity crush being Tom Holland

By Jazmin Duribe

Timothée and Zendaya's friendship is too much.

You can always rely on your best friend to publicly roast you and Timothée Chalamet did just that to Zendaya when asked about who her celebrity crush was.

ICYMI, Timothée and Zendaya are besties and they've been providing the perfect BFF moments while promoting their new movie Dune together. From their fashionable red carpet pictures to their hilarious interviews, we can confidently say that Timothée and Zendaya's friendship is solid.

Now, the duo have taken the ultimate test of their friendship with BuzzFeed and Timothée hilariously teased Zendaya about her biggest celebrity crush being her rumoured boyfriend Tom Holland.

Timothée Chalamet roasts Zendaya about her celebrity crush being Tom Holland. Picture: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Warner Brothers, Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

In the video, both are asked to name each other’s biggest celebrity crush. Without even pausing to think about the answer, Timothée says: "Easy, Tom Holland." Zendaya then erupts into laughter, before quickly moving on to answer the question: "Aw, man. I don’t actually know. Maybe that’s a secret on purpose."

Now, it's not actually confirmed that Zendaya and Tom Holland are in a relationship but since the summer it's been rumoured that the Spider-Man co-stars are dating. In July, pictures of the couple kissing in the front seat of Tom's car went viral. Zendaya and Tom were then seen attending a friend's wedding together. Aww.

Elsewhere in the video, Timothée and Zendaya were quizzed on each other's birthdays, favourite snacks and middle names (Zendaya laughing that Timothée's middle name is "Hal" is priceless…) But perhaps the cutest answer was when they were asked about each other's favourite project.

"This is going to sound like an awful answer but just from a previous interview she said my entire body of work," Timothée said. "And he likes Euphoria," Zendaya replied, but Timothée then interjects: "I like everything too."

