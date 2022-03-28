Zendaya's 2022 Oscars outfit was a nod to another iconic look

By Jazmin Duribe

"Ugh we love a reference."

Zendaya's 2022 Oscars outfit had a special nod to another huge red carpet moment and we bet you missed it.

When it comes to fashion references, Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach never ever miss. Case in point, Zendaya's entire Spider-Man: No Way Home promotional tour wardrobe. Each outfit contained a special reference to the film. So as you can imagine, the 94th Academy Awards red carpet was the chance to slip yet another fashion reference in.

On Sunday night (Mar 27), all of Hollywood's finest acting talent headed to Los Angeles for the biggest night of the year. On the red carpet, Zendaya paid homage to one of the most memorable Oscars outfits of all time in a show-stopping Valentino Haute Couture ensemble.

Zendaya's 2022 Oscars outfit was a nod to another iconic look. Picture: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The actress, who walked the red carpet without her boyfriend Tom Holland, sported a cropped, silk shirt teamed with a dramatic sequinned skirt that spilled onto the floor. The simple look was completed with matching silver bangles and Zendaya styled her hair in an incredibly chic updo.

But what you might not realise is that in 1998, Sharon Stone walked the red carpet in a very similar skirt and shirt combo. The Basic Instinct actress wore a men's shirt tucked into a lilac satin skirt.

The 70th Annual Academy Awards - Elton John AIDS Foundation Party. Picture: GettyMychal Watts/WireImage

Fans immediately noticed the inspiration behind Zendaya's Oscars look.

OK, it's Zendaya. Reminds of when Sharon Stone wore a white shirt and satin skirt to the 1998 #Oscars, only an update. It's a nice combo: a bit of award show history, bit of modern cool. pic.twitter.com/fXJx4oRUyZ — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) March 27, 2022

Zendaya definitely channeling Sharon Stone circa 1998. pic.twitter.com/28oeXaMhkD — Gorj Ayvan (@gorgivanr) March 28, 2022

Ugh we love a reference. Thank God for Law Roach and his absolute meticulous knowledge in costume history Zendaya at the Oscars channeling 90’s Sharon Stone at the Oscars in her GAP dress shirt pic.twitter.com/4MPRCN0cp0 — The Girls. (@PinkYetiCup) March 27, 2022

Zendaya’s look totally reminded me of Sharon Stone’s 1998 Oscars look and I’m here for the late ‘90s vibes pic.twitter.com/BNDifqgJxF — Velvet Coke (@missvelvey) March 27, 2022

can we talk about the tribute Zendaya gave to Sharon Stone?🔥#Oscars pic.twitter.com/IrgZenv823 — Liana (@Liana___K) March 28, 2022

Zendaya sported not one, but two jaw-dropping looks for the event. The starlet switched things up for Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party, opting for a sharp, black power suit and tie combination with a bedazzled broach and pink shirt underneath.

Does Zendaya ever get it wrong!?