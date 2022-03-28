Zendaya's 2022 Oscars outfit was a nod to another iconic look

28 March 2022, 15:22 | Updated: 28 March 2022, 15:36

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"Ugh we love a reference."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Zendaya's 2022 Oscars outfit had a special nod to another huge red carpet moment and we bet you missed it.

When it comes to fashion references, Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach never ever miss. Case in point, Zendaya's entire Spider-Man: No Way Home promotional tour wardrobe. Each outfit contained a special reference to the film. So as you can imagine, the 94th Academy Awards red carpet was the chance to slip yet another fashion reference in.

On Sunday night (Mar 27), all of Hollywood's finest acting talent headed to Los Angeles for the biggest night of the year. On the red carpet, Zendaya paid homage to one of the most memorable Oscars outfits of all time in a show-stopping Valentino Haute Couture ensemble.

READ MORE: Timothée Chalamet went shirtless at the Oscars and I'm sweating

Zendaya's 2022 Oscars outfit was a nod to another iconic look.
Zendaya's 2022 Oscars outfit was a nod to another iconic look. Picture: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The actress, who walked the red carpet without her boyfriend Tom Holland, sported a cropped, silk shirt teamed with a dramatic sequinned skirt that spilled onto the floor. The simple look was completed with matching silver bangles and Zendaya styled her hair in an incredibly chic updo.

But what you might not realise is that in 1998, Sharon Stone walked the red carpet in a very similar skirt and shirt combo. The Basic Instinct actress wore a men's shirt tucked into a lilac satin skirt.

The 70th Annual Academy Awards - Elton John AIDS Foundation Party
The 70th Annual Academy Awards - Elton John AIDS Foundation Party. Picture: GettyMychal Watts/WireImage

Fans immediately noticed the inspiration behind Zendaya's Oscars look.

Zendaya sported not one, but two jaw-dropping looks for the event. The starlet switched things up for Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party, opting for a sharp, black power suit and tie combination with a bedazzled broach and pink shirt underneath.

Does Zendaya ever get it wrong!?

WATCH: Chloe Moriondo, Alfie Templeman and Thomas Headon vs The Tower of Truth

Latest Celebrity News

Jaden Smith reacts to Will Smith's Oscar speech following Chris Rock slap

Jaden Smith shares reaction after Will Smith goes viral for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars
Everyone is thirsting one Timothée Chalamet going shirtless at the Oscars

Timothée Chalamet went shirtless at the Oscars and I'm sweating
Liam Payne has a new accent and the entire internet is confused

Liam Payne’s accent has completely changed and everyone is confused

Liam Payne

94th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room

Ariana DeBose becomes first Afro-Latina and openly queer actor to win an Oscar
Olivia Rodrigo almost scrapped 'Deja Vu' to avoid more "love triangle" drama

Olivia Rodrigo reveals she almost scrapped 'Deja Vu' to avoid more "love triangle" drama

Olivia Rodrigo

Kylie Jenner fans think she changed her son's name from Wolf because of Tammy Hembrow.

Kylie Jenner fans think she changed her son's name from Wolf because of Tammy Hembrow

Trending on PopBuzz

Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams reveal they've chosen an egg donor to for their baby

Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams reveal they've chosen an egg donor for their baby

YouTubers

Bridgerton season 2 called out for lack of queer representation

Bridgerton season 2 called out for lack of queer representation

Bridgerton

Encanto fans slam Oscars for remixing We Don't Talk About Bruno in first live performance

Encanto fans slam Oscars for remixing We Don't Talk About Bruno in first live performance

News

Oscars 2022 memes: All the best reactions from the ceremony

35 Oscars memes that are even more chaotic than the actual ceremony

Viral

Encanto wins three Oscars including Best Original Song for Dos Oruguitas

Encanto wins Best Animated Feature at the Oscars 2022

News

Jonathan Bailey's created a 'little book' for his younger Bridgerton co-stars

Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey wrote a 'little book' for his co-stars for when they become the lead character

Bridgerton