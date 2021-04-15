Cherry Valentine: ‘Beyoncé is one of the reasons I’ve got through life!’ | My Life In 20

Drag Race UK's Cherry Valentine. Picture: World of Wonder / BBC

By Woodrow Whyte

Cherry Valentine, who's just released her new single 'Aesthetic', talks America's Next Top Model, Beyoncé and, erm, Mr Blobby in My Life In 20.

Everyday is Valentine's day with Cherry Valentine but today is extra special. Instead of chocolates and roses, Cherry is gifting the world her debut single, 'Aesthetic'.

The Drag Race UK star may have left the competition early but her creative prowess was never in doubt. Written by the star and Katie Colman, with production from Hitbox Music, 'Aesthetic' is a club-ready banger delivered just in time for when the clubs open. And let's face it, we can all do with a dance once this MESS of a pandemic is over.

To get to know a little bit more about the person behind the Cherry Valentine persona, we asked Cherry to take a trip down memory lane and answer our My Life In 20 questions. Read those after the jump and hit play on the music video to 'Aesthetic' below.

20) What did you learn about yourself in 2020?

In 2020, I learned that life is WAY TOO SHORT! A lot of things were put into perspective for me the past year, and I think the last year has really taught me that I need to stop focusing on what others think about me, and really just push myself to spread the love, good vibes, and the things I believe in!

19) What was your favourite album from 2019?

One of my favourite albums released in 2019 was Billie Eilish’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, which I still listen to so much! It’s such a cool album and it really makes you feel something. It reminds me to be self-aware, take the good with the bad, and just own it. Also, I can’t not mention Beyoncé’s Homecoming live album. She is an all-time FAVOURITE of mine, and she is one of the reasons I’ve got through life! Some other honourable mentions from 2019: Lana Del Rey's Norman Fucking Rockwell, Kim Petras' Turn off The Light, and Madonna's Madame X.

18) What was the most important thing to happen in your life when you were 18?

So many things happened! Probably one of the most major was going to university. My parents dropped me off the first day and the rest was history. Feeling so free and in charge of my own life, I really did discover a lot about myself, experiment with my own fashion, new ideas, music, interests, without any fear of being shunned. It was a wild time!

17) Who was your crush at 17?

When I was 17, I literally had a crush on any man with a beard who smiled at me or was on TV. All I can say is thank whoever is up above that no one could access my internet history.

16) What can you remember about your 16th birthday?

For my actual 16th I was at school, the morning of I ate way too much cake for breakfast and told my parents I had to stay late to do some extra work. But some of us left early and went to the park to drink cheap vodka. It was a lovely British 16th overall.

Cherry Valentine Aesthetic artwork. Picture: Cherry Valentine

15) What did you hate at 15 which you love now?

Honestly, one of the biggest things I remember about being 15 was the 2009 Lady Gaga performance of 'Paparazzi' - WHICH I LOVE - so in answer to the question, one of the things I hated back then was not being able to get on stage myself and do some sickening shows – though I love it now!

14) What TV show were you obsessed with at 14?

I never really watched TV when I was younger, I was always out and about. I used to stay with family a lot on camps and play cats & dogs or go shooting (cans etc), but I do remember being younger and discovering America's Next Top Model around that age and used to binge it when my parents were out in a pair of heels.

13) 13 is unlucky for some. Do you have anything that you’re superstitious about?

I am unbelievably superstitious! I think it comes from my family and growing up with loads of sayings and phrases that have just stuck with me. You know, things like spitting in your hands and clapping to get rid of bad luck if you see a black cat. Or waving away sorrow if you only see one Magpie (1 for sorrow, 2 for joy etc). Never walk on three drains. There’s honestly so many!

12) If you could live the life of any other person for 12 hours, who would you be and why?

BEYONCÉ KNOWLES. She is honestly one of my biggest inspirations in life – so put together, cemented in what she loves. I’d just love to experience that level of being surrounded by so much art and have access to creating that level of creative masterpiece!

11) Who was your best friend when you were 11?

When I was 11, I didn’t really have any best friends. I didn’t really have any best friends for most of the time during my childhood. I was always one of those people who floated around different friendship groups and never really felt like I fitted into any – though I loved hanging around with the girls, even though I wasn’t ‘out’ at that age, it just felt really nice and no pressure!

10) Where do you hope you'll be in ten years time?

In 10 years time, I have no idea where I hope to be but I know that I will always push for something greater. I want to curate albums, write books, act in TV and film, design and create clothing and visual art. I really just want to be able to create.

9) What was your biggest fear when you were 9?

When I was younger around that age, and my family moved into a new house, I shared a room with my sister and we had this giant blow up Mr. Blobby. It used to terrify us both, and I swear it was watching us sleep and going into my dreams. We told my dad, so he beat it up in front of us one night at like 3am, threw it out the fire window and buried it in the garden.

8) When you were 8, what did you want to be when you grew up?

I knew that I wanted to be somewhere, but I had no idea were. I was always brought up with quite traditional views of men and women, so I thought that I’d take over my dad’s work and work with cars, but I hated the idea of cars – and I still do, I can’t stand driving! I just knew I wanted to do something creative, I always loved drawing, making things, using my imagination from as young as I can remember but I never knew where that would lead, or where it could for a long time.

7) Which of the seven deadly sins are you most guilty of?

At present, I suppose I’m most guilty of Gluttony. I eat so much and all of the time. It’s a bit of a comfort thing I suppose; food has always played a huge part in my life. I’m glad I have a fast metabolism and don’t have the genes to put on lots of weight, though the amount of times I’ve tried to start eating healthy and failed is horrendous. If I was being completely honest though I would say I’m still guilty of something from all 7 – I think we all are in some form or another.

6) You can invite six people to your dream dinner party (dead or alive), who would you invite?

Beyoncé, Gaga, Grace Jones, Elon Musk, Alexander McQueen, Stephen Hawking.

Cherry Valentine Aesthetic artwork. Picture: Cherry Valentine

5) Name five things you can't live without.

Drag, people, dogs, technology, and wine.

4) Describe yourself in four words.

Creative, passionate, spontaneous, driven.

3) Your top three songs of all time.

'Monster' by Lady Gaga, 'Say My Name' by Destiny’s Child, and Frank Sinatra – 'That’s Life'. That was almost impossible to pick just three.

2) Name two things on your bucket list.

To go into space, and to achieve everything else on my bucket list.

1) What or who is your one true love?

He’ll kill me if I didn’t say it, so it’s my lovely, beautiful, angel of a partner of more than 8 years which has felt like an eternity, Michael! Though I honestly love so many things, love is everywhere!

