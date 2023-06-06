Juno Birch: ‘Which of the seven deadly sins am I most guilty of? All of them, I’m an absolute bastard’ | My Life In 20

Juno Birch My Life In 20. Picture: Juno Birch

By Woodrow Whyte

As she begins her new tour, The Juno Show, around the UK this week, we asked alien drag superstar Juno Birch to take a trip down memory lane to answer our My Life In 20 questions.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

20) What movie could you watch 20 times over and not get bored?

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

19) What topic could you talk about for 19 minutes straight without notes?

Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

18) What was the most important thing to happen in your life when you were 18?

When I was 18 I finally got referred to have my surgery during my transition, it didn’t happen until I was 22 but I got put on the waiting list which made my life so much better and happier.

17) Who was your crush at 17?

I had a strange crush on Sacha Baron Cohen when I was a teen and I absolutely don’t know why.

16) What can you remember about your 16th birthday?

In all honesty, I never remember my birthdays because it’s on Christmas Day and Jesus has the nerve to steal the attention away. How very dare he.

15) What did you hate at 15 which you love now?

I wouldn’t have been caught dead in crocs at 15 and now I wear them every time I pop out for a cigarette.

14) What TV show were you obsessed with at 14 and why?

I loved Catherine Tate in high school and also The Morgana Show. Oh, and also Shooting Stars.

13) 13 is unlucky for some. Do you have anything that you’re superstitious about?

I am actually not a very superstitious person, I love walking across three grids and if someone says it’s bad luck I usually do it just to show myself it’s not.

12) If you could live the life of any other person for 12 hours, who would you be and why?

Idina Menzel back in the early 2000s, I wanna know what it’s like to have lungs of steel and sing 'Defying Gravity' on Broadway whilst levitating into the sky.

11) Who was your best friend when you were 11?

When I was very young in primary school I had a friend called Tobasa and we used to sit in silence and draw. He couldn’t speak English and I was so quiet, so we used to communicate with silly drawings.

Juno Birch | The Rise Of The Internet Queens | Under The Wig

10) Which bad habit do you hope to have quit in 10 years time?

Smoking.

9) What was your biggest fear when you were 9?

I couldn’t stand wet bread, so I didn’t like cake and never touched my birthday cake, so one year my mum gave me a prawn cocktail with candles in it. I had a very sophisticated palate as a child.

8) When you were 8, what did you want to be when you grew up?

I wanted to be an artist, claymation animator like Tim Burton's movies.

7) Which of the seven deadly sins are you most guilty of?

All of them, I’m an absolute bastard. Vanity is the worst, but the key to confidence is delusion.

6) You can invite six people to your dream dinner party, who would you invite?

Jennifer Coolidge, Danny DeVito, Grace Jones, Tim Burton, Idina Menzel and TS Madison.

Juno Birch tour poster. Picture: Juno Birch

5) Name five things you can't live without.

Sushi, cigarettes, lipstick, hairspray and cats.

4) Describe yourself in four words.

Stunning, alien, squidward, muppet.

3) Your top three songs of all time.

'Beetlejuice theme' - Danny Elfman, 'Gorgeous' - Passionella, 'Mars Attacks theme' - Danny Elfman.

2) Name two things on your bucket list.

Performing in Tokyo and visiting Area 51.

1) Who or what is your one true love?

My boyfriend Philly Willy Lopes, we’ve been together for 8 years. Oh, and also my cat, Cyril.

Tickets for The Juno Show are available here.

My Life In 20