Mel 4Ever: 'Which bad habit do I want to break? Being attracted to men' | My Life In 20

By Woodrow Whyte

Something tells us Mel 4Ever might be a provocateur. From describing herself as a “tranny pop-star” to releasing songs with titles like "Big Tits (whoopsie)", it's clear that Mel has a mischievous sense of humour alongside a discerning ear for what makes a pop song absolutely slap.

For those that are just getting acquainted, Mel 4Ever takes themes such as mental illness, body dysmorphia, abuse, sobriety, self-love and "just plain being horny" and turns them into hyper-pop excellence. Her latest single 'Ooo Daddy' is, "primarily about pumping yourself up to take d--k", she says. "It’s about overcoming the fear of embarrassment; overcoming thinking you look stupid during sex and also the act itself."

On her upcoming EP, Tranic Attack, which she wrote during the height of the pandemic with co-writer Tor Miller and producer Jack Hoffman, Mel aims to create a place where her listeners can celebrate and feel their shared struggles, while also feeling like a bad bitch." Sounds like our kinda place, tbh.

To get to know Mel a little better, we asked her to take a trip down memory lane with our My Life In 20 questions. Read Mel's answers after the jump and listen to her new single 'Ooo Daddy' below.

20) What did you learn about yourself in 2020?

That presenting as a man was no longer an option for me so long as I wanted to be on this earth. The time had come for me to kill my former self and start my new life. The pandemic was just the biggest slap in the face and I am grateful for that time alone.

19) What was your favourite album from 2019?

Slayyyter’s self titled album. It unlocked a lot of my womanhood, whether I like that or not. I had never heard something like that album: horny and glitchy. It was an important moment for me.

18) What was the most important thing to happen in your life when you were 18?

Moving to New Orleans. That city opened me up wide and fucked me right in the heart. It’s my fave place in the world.

17) Who was your crush at 17?

This boy named Will Echols I went to school with. He was so alt and cute and I liked him because he was straight and mean to me.

16) What could you do for 16 hours without getting bored?

Eating popsicles and re-watching I May Destroy You. That show is so incredible and Michaela Coel is a genius walking among us, it's insane.

Mel 4Ever. Picture: Tanner Abel and Nicholas Needham

15) What did you hate at 15 which you love now?

Being sober! I hated existing at 15, it was completely miserable. Now I enjoy being present and in my body thanks to hormone replacement therapy :)

14) What TV show were you obsessed with at 14 and why?

Flavor of Love. I used to worship Tiffany “New York” Pollard. Even through her transphobia lmao.

13) 13 is unlucky for some. Do you have anything that you’re superstitious about?

I have OCD so yes lol. I have to wear a scrunchie on my hand during each show. I kinda hate that for me. Not chic.

12) If you could live the life of any other person for 12 hours, who would you be and why?

Nicki Minaj. I’ve always wanted to be The Queen for a day.

11) What was your favourite film when you were 11?

Mean Girls. It is still my personality. I grew up in Alabama, bored and lonely. That movie gave me permission to fantasise about being a bitchy teenage girl who ran the whole school. It was a cultural reset for everyone, I know I don’t have to go into much detail there.

MEL 4Ever. Picture: Witch House PR

10) Which bad habit do you hope to have quit in ten years time?

Being attracted to men! It is scary and weird. But I have a feeling that this is a curse that will never be broken.

9) What was your biggest fear when you were 9?

Michael Jackson. I sincerely thought he was going to kidnap me. I had a reoccurring nightmare that he hid in my closet BEFORE we all understood he was a predator. It was a foreshadow moment. I now feel weird after reliving that.

8) When you were 8, what did you want to be when you grew up?

I wanted to be Britney Spears. Straight up. I wanted to be hot, slutty, blonde, abs, pop star the whole moment. I still do. I'm consistent with my dreams.

7) Which of the seven deadly sins are you most guilty of?

None of them! I’m perfect :))))

6) You can invite six people to your dream dinner party, who would you invite?

Azealia Banks, Lana Del Rey, and my dead dog Dodi. NO ONE ELSE IS INVITED.

Mel 4Ever. Picture: Tanner Abel and Nicholas Needham

5) Name five things you can't live without.

Funny gays, Spotify, the Ocean, my sister Charlene, and my vape.

4) Describe yourself in four words.

Get into this pussy.

3) Your top three songs of all time.

In no particular order. 'Daddy AF' by Slayyyter (I was in the .05% of listeners on Spotify for that song in 2019, I was completely fixated). 'Super Bass' by Nicki Minaj. She defined an entire decade of my life. And 'New Romantics' by Taylor Swift. That's so humiliating but ya those all give me chills.

2) Name two things on your bucket list.

I want big tit implants and I want to have AT LEAST one song on Billboard top 100 for fucks sake.

1) Who or what is your one true love?

Fruity Pebbles.

