MØ: 'If I see a black cat cross the road I will spit over my left shoulder three times' | My Life In 20

By Woodrow Whyte

MØ takes a trip down memory lane with My Life In 20.

Gifted with one of the most unique and recognisable voices in the pop landscape, MØ is best known for lending her vocals to Major Lazer and DJ Snake's mega hit 'Lean On' in 2015, which became one of the best-selling singles of all time with 13.1 million sales and over three billion streams.

Fast forward to 2021 and MØ is getting ready to release her third album (details to be announced soon) and has recently released her second single this year, 'Kindness', which was written as a love letter to her fans.

In the press materials for the single, MØ explains that during the forced isolation of lockdown, the online community of fans helped her feel and stay connected:

"I wrote ['Kindness'] at a time when I was feeling, like a lot of people, disconnected from the physical world. Despite being isolated, there was this beautiful connection and support from my fans and from our little online community, which I was so thankful for."

To celebrate the single's release, we asked MØ to answer our My Life In 20 questions.

Prepare to learn about MØ's childhood fascination with becoming a stripper, her unorthodox method of dealing with black cats, and her top three songs of all time.

20) What did you learn about yourself in 2020?

That I’m more stubborn than I had thought, but I also learned that I’m pretty good at adapting.

19) What was your favourite album from 2019?

That must have been Norman Fucking Rockwell by Lana Del Rey, because I almost don’t remember myself listening to anything other than that.

18) What was the most important thing to happen in your life when you were 18?

Well, my first big love broke up with me and then my best friend got a new, all-her-time consuming boyfriend that year. So I think I learned not depend on one person for my happiness which, in retrospect, was an absurd thought anyway. I had to find security in standing on my own two feet.

17) Who was your crush at 17?

The person who broke up with me when I was 18, lol. Tall, mysterious skater goth type of human. Prime example of my taste at the time, and I was awkwardly floating around him on a pink rainy cloud all day.

16) What could you do for 16 hours without getting bored?

Watch cult Sci-Fi movies or walk in the mountains.

15) What did you hate at 15 which you love now?

I hated showering, olives, feta and country music. Love all of that now.

14) What TV show were you obsessed with at 14 and why?

I think that must have been around the time when I was obsessed with The Simpsons. I think it came to me in Denmark a bit after it’s massive success in other places in the world, and so I got to the ball a little late, but what a ball.

13) 13 is unlucky for some. Do you have anything that you’re superstitious about?

Oddly enough, I was born on Friday the 13th, so 13 is my lucky number! I have a clover with the number 13 tattooed on my right leg. I used to paint that same tattoo on all the female action hero characters I painted as a kid. But I’m superstitious about other stuff. If I see a black cat cross the road ahead of me I will spit over my left shoulder three times in a panic.

12) If you could live the life of any other person for 12 hours, who would you be and why?

Kim Kardashian cuz she’s so rich and fab and smart.

11) What was your favourite film when you were 11?

It was Titanic!! I guess what I liked about it was Leonardo DiCaprio, and that it all happened at sea. Then I also just think I loved dwelling in that epic romance even though I didn’t really understand what Jack and Kate were doing in that car.

10) Which bad habit do you hope to have quit in ten years’ time?

The habit of being afraid to say no to things aka scared of missing a big opportunity aka FoMo. Saying yes is overrated.

9) What was your biggest fear when you were 9?

Spiders and ghosts! I just remember almost fainting in the shower one day around that age when I looked up into the eyes of a giant spider. But I mean, I still almost faint when I see a giant spider (happened 3 weeks ago) so it’s not like much has changed on that account. I’m also still scared of ghosts occasionally.

8) When you were 8, what did you want to be when you grew up?

First I wanted to be a stripper because I was so fascinated by mature female bodies at that time. It didn’t last so long though, because I felt like I was too shy. Then I wanted to be an astronaut.

7) Which of the seven deadly sins are you most guilty of?

Uh exciting question. I have asked myself and my friends this one many times. Unfortunately we always agree that we all have the tendencies to at least 4-5 of the sins. Since I have to pick one I think Greed is the one, because I’ve been so bad at saying no in my life when it comes to business. I’m such an adventurous soul and I’m so eager to always push forward aka FoMo aka Greed??

6) You can invite six people to your dream dinner party (dead or alive), who would you invite?

Lizzo, Björk, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Kim Gordon, Marina Abramovic, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

5) Name five things you can't live without.

My computer, my oversized long leather trenchcoat, my notebook, my face cream and my willpower.

4) Describe yourself in four words.

Restless. Dreamer. Hard worker. Cute.

3) Your top three songs of all time.

'Feeling Good' - Nina Simone, 'Get Free' - Major Lazer, and 'Joga' - Björk.

2) Name two things on your bucket list.

Play Coachella again, and learn how drink whiskey neat.

1. Who or what is your one true love?

My boyfriend…. is gonna hate me. My true love is writing and performing songs.

