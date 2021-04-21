Tom Aspaul: 'Describe myself in four words? Virgo, with great bottom' | My Life in 20

Tom Aspaul: 'Describe myself in four words? Virgo, with great bottom' | My Life in 20. Picture: Kasia Clarke

By Sam Prance

Tom Aspaul takes a trip down memory lane and shares his hopes for the future in My Life in 20.

Tom Aspaul did what needed to be done with Black Country Disco in 2020 but he's already back with more incredible music.

After writing for stars like Kylie Minogue and the Sugababes and releasing multiple bops of his own, Tom Aspaul dropped his debut album, Black Country Disco, last year. The project is a stunning queer, disco album that captures exactly what it's like to break up with someone and return to your hometown. It's honest and heartbreaking but it's also filled with humour.

Last week (Apr 16), Tom put out Black Country Discothèque, a remixed and reimagined version of Black Country Disco, and it somehow upgrades the BCD experience. Not only does it feature brand new versions of each of the album's tracks but it also contains new songs and guest appearances by artists like Bronze Avery, Michael Medrano and Kim Wilde.

To celebrate the release of Black Country Discothèque, we asked Tom to take a trip down memory lane and answer our My Life In 20 questions. Read his answers below.

20) What did you learn about yourself in 2020?

I don't need to actually physically be in the same room as anyone else to make an amazing album!

19) What was your favourite album from 2019?

I genuinely don't remember 2019, I think I've blocked it out! I'll have to go with ABBA: Gold, I can guarantee I'd have listened to that!

18) What was the most important thing to happen in your life when you were 18?

I came fourth in my sixth-form Pop Idol competition. First, second and third prize won money - I was gutted - that set me up for a lifetime of disappointment! Joke not really.

17) Who was your crush at 17?

I wasn't fully out of the closet at 17, but I think I fancied Hayden Christensen in the Star Wars movies lol. I'm a sucker for blond hair, blue eyes!

16) What can you remember about your 16th birthday?

We went for a curry in Wolverhampton! It was with a random group of friends, not everyone knew each other and it was a really long table, so both ends of the table kind of separated off. One of the boys drank too many bottles of beer, their curry was too spicy and they threw up. Party!

Tom Aspaul, Black Country Discothèque. Picture: Tom Aspaul

15) What did you hate at 15 which you love now?

Funnily enough, Wolverhampton.

14) What TV show were you obsessed with at 14?

The Simpsons - and I still am. I just think the show's first ten years are untouchable. Hilarious, heart-warming, emotional. I'm not sure it would have had the same impact had it not been really huge when I was an adolescent, but it's still incredible all the same.

13) 13 is unlucky for some. Do you have anything that you’re superstitious about?

I used to touch wood, freak out if I saw a magpie, not walk under ladders. All the obvious things. But I also used to be quite obsessive-compulsive, so as part of dealing with that I've tried to eliminate any of that behaviour, otherwise, I would go a bit mad. That being said, I always make sure I'm wearing my carnelian necklace!

12) If you could live the life of any other person for 12 hours, who would you be and why?

I'd love to be just some random Average Joe in another country, not the USA - somewhere like Russia or maybe China or Brazil for the weather. I'm not interested in being ridiculously wealthy or powerful for a day. I'd like to experience another culture, speak another language, eat local cuisine, listen to local music! Just immerse myself in that country for a day. I think, without being too deep, the world would be infinitely better if we all could.

11) Who was your best friend when you were 11?

At 11, I'd just started secondary school in a brand new town, so I didn't really have a 'best friend' because everything was new. But I had a pal called Rob, he was and still is an insanely talented artist/cartoonist. We became much better friends as the years progressed. I think he lives in Poland now. I saw he'd bought my album, so we're still in touch!

10) Where do you hope you'll be in ten years time?

Above all else, I'd like to be happy and doing something I love, wherever that is doesn't really matter!

9) What was your biggest fear when you were 9?

Being sick! I was deadly afraid of vomiting! I still am to be fair. I don't remember anything particularly funny about it, but I went to great lengths to avoid anyone who'd been sick or felt sick. Can you imagine when I worked in a pub for three years, how much I suffered cleaning up other people's sick?!

8) When you were 8, what did you want to be when you grew up?

A singer!

7) Which of the seven deadly sins are you most guilty of?

Gluttony. I am a pig. Once I start eating something, I cannot stop. I just eat and eat. I always buy two of everything. I can't just 'have a bit' of something. I over-order at McDonald's - literally enough food for four people - and I just sit there and take it all. It's so shocking I managed to lose weight over lockdown, but here we are.

6) You can invite six people to your dream dinner party (dead or alive), who would you invite?

Prince, Pete Burns and all four members of ABBA!

5) Name five things you can't live without.

Music. The internet (awful I know!). Sunlight, food and a good cup of tea.

4) Describe yourself in four words.

Virgo, with great bottom.

3) Your top three songs of all time.

The Cardigans - 'Lovefool', ABBA - 'Lay All Your Love On Me' - ABBA, and Los Del Rio 'Macarena'.

2) Name two things on your bucket list.

I'd love to go to Japan or India ASAP! I'd also love to live somewhere like Stockholm for a year.

1) What or who is your one true love?

My little Pekingese, Pretty Kim-Sue.

