Drag Race UK's Veronica Green reveals the surprising inspirations behind her drag persona | My Life In 20

Veronica Green. Picture: Simon Jones PR

By Woodrow Whyte

Jet from Gladiators, anyone?

Drag Race UK series 2 was one for the herstory books, stacked with talented queens and iconic moments. And when I am very old and laying on my death bed, there will be one quote from the series that will flash through my mind as I head towards the pearly gates of Heaven...

Does the pope shit in the woods?

Those were the immortal words uttered by the incomparable Veronica Green. Her time on series two might have been cut short due to contracting coronavirus as filming resumed after a seven month hiatus, but despite this, Veronica still left an indelible mark on the show and will - fingers crossed - be returning for a second swipe at the crown for series 3.

In the meantime, Veronica has been keeping herself busy by releasing new single 'Stars', a moving musical theatre ballad written and produced by Ian Masterson (alongside Hayley Sanderson), one of the hitmakers behind Girls Aloud, Pet Shop Boys and kitchen disco queen Sophie Ellis-Bextor. Veronica will also be taking part in the mammoth, 41 date Drag Race UK tour which kicks off in February 2022.

To get to know a little bit more about the person behind the Veronica Green drag persona, we asked Veronica to take a trip down memory lane and answer our My Life In 20 questions. Read those after the jump and hit play on the music video to 'Stars' below.

20) What did you learn about yourself in 2020?

I learned that there are somethings that you can’t change, that not all dreams come true, and that it’s totally fine to go through rough times. I also learned how strong I am to be able to pick myself up and carry on.

19) What was your favourite drag show from 2019?

Hands down my appearance on ‘All Together Now’. Not technically a drag show but it’s my favourite performance just because of the scale of it. It was just so amazing to be doing what I love in front of millions of viewers.

18) What was the most important thing to happen in your life when you were 18?

The most important thing to happen to me when I was 18 was the Sugababes releasing their album 3. I played every song on that album nonstop. It’s still one of my favourite albums of all time to this day!

17) Who was your crush at 17?

Sad to say, I had a crush on Joey from Friends. I wasn’t out and not really into anyone because of a bit of repression but somehow he slipped the net. Totally not my type now though haha.

16) What can you remember about your 16th birthday?

I remember getting one of those tacky stripper cakes one birthday, you know the type where it’s only a torso in lingerie....except mine was a female stripper cake....cringe.

15) What did you hate at 15 which you love now?

As a kid, I hated coconut. Couldn’t stand the stuff. Now I love it.

14) What TV show were you obsessed with at 14 and why?

I was obsessed with Gimme Gimme Gimme! I was a huge fan of Kathy Burke before, but this just made her one of my idols. I’d love to meet her one day!

13) 13 is unlucky for some. Do you have anything that you’re superstitious about?

I do have this weird thing where I won’t step on the third slab on a triple grid. I’ve got no idea why, but since being in school I’ll step on the first two and then hop over the third.

12) If you could live the life of any other person for 12 hours, who would you be and why?

I’d probably like to see the life of a world leader or a secret agent, something like that. Those are careers I’d never have, so it would be interesting to see how their day to day goes.

11) Who was your best friend when you were 11?

My brother was my best friend growing up. Once puberty hit there was a bit of a rift that took some time to get over, but that’s another story!

Veronica Green. Picture: Simon Jones PR

10) Where do you hope you'll be in ten years time?

Either on stage or on TV, hopefully as a household name or at the very least completely secure in work ha!

9) What was your biggest fear when you were 9?

I was stung by a wasp on my neck when I was 9 and have had a fear of them ever since. If I hear anything that sounds like the buzzing of a wasp near my face I get real nervous, real quick.

8) When you were 8, what did you want to be when you grew up?

I always wanted to be an entertainer. Me and my brother wrote comics as kids and we drew our own paper toys, to decide what story we’d play each day we came up with K.T.V (an acronym of our names) that we were the hosts of. Basically we were living out our fantasy of hosting our own TV show that played our own stories.

7) Which of the seven deadly sins are you most guilty of?

My whole drag persona is the manifestation of my envy for my sister getting all the attention when she was born. So I’d say I’ve taken something so negative and turned into into a celebration of her.

6) You can invite six people to your dream dinner party (dead or alive), who would you invite?

I’d invite Traci Lords, my Sister, Gwen Stefani, Joanna Lumley, Jerry Hall and Diane Youdale (Jet from Gladiators). Basically all my inspirations for Drag. It would be a dream come true to meet them all.

5) Name five things you can't live without.

Being able to perform, the internet, an alarm clock, my inhaler, my fiancé Steve.

4) Describe yourself in four words.

Ambitious, loyal, stubborn, laid-back.

3) Your top three songs of all time.

Sugababes - 'Too Lost In You', Britney Spears - 'Toxic', and Queen - 'Bohemian Rhapsody'.

2) Name two things on your bucket list.

It was always my dream to star in a Broadway musical. Another big ambition of mine is to have my own TV show.

1) What or who is your one true love?

Bacon. Just kidding. Being on stage is my one true love. Performing is in my blood and I couldn’t live without it.

