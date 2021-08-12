Wuh Oh: ‘My favourite show when I was 14? The OC. Sandy Cohen is a good man’ | My Life In 20

Wuh Oh - My Life In 20. Picture: Sony

By Woodrow Whyte

Sandy Cohen stans unite.

For many of us, the past 18 months have felt like living in a perpetual loop of waking up, working, eating, and going back to sleep. At times, it has felt like the cycle will never end. But then a song like 'Daddio' comes along to break the monotony; a four-to-the-floor club banger with an inject-it-in-my-veins euphoria that will have you running to the nearest available dance floor. I might be being completely dramatic when saying this but this song is exactly what the world needs right now. I said what I said.

'Daddio' is the brainchild of Glasgow's avant-pop provocateur Wuh Oh. Born out of the electronic underground scene, this is Wuh Oh's big pop moment. “Daddio was a creative breakthrough for me", he says. "It was the most 'Pop' I had ever gone with a Wuh Oh track. Creating my own idealised version of universal pop music has since become a major artistic pursuit of mine...this track just wants to help you feel better."

We couldn’t agree more. It's a 2 minute and 42 second slice of pop perfection and a refreshing tonic to these toxic times. Coming off the back of an incredible run of singles, such as recent collaboration with The Magician, 'Life' and 'Pretty Boy’ which featured a cheeky remixed by Hudson Mohawke, as well as a forthcoming collaboration with Scottish indie heroes Belle and Sebastian, Wuh Oh is quickly making a name for themselves as a producer extraordinaire.

To get to know Wuh Oh a little better, we sent over our My Life In 20 questions. Read those after the jump and check out one of the stand out singles of the year, 'Daddio', and its very trippy music video, below.

20) What did you learn about yourself in 2020?

I never really leave the house that much anyway.

19) What was your favourite show from 2019?

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson. Season 2 just came out. That show is the perfect mix of excruciating cringe and big belly laughs.

18) What was the most important thing to happen in your life when you were 18?

I left my hometown to live in Glasgow where I’ve lived and worked ever since. My first musical love, Belle & Sebastian, come from there so it was always a magical city in my head. It’s been everything I dreamt it would be!

17) Who was your crush at 17?

I was still probably crushing on the girl who dumped me the year before. We spoke for hours every night on MSN (an instant messenger thing from the olden days) for a year before we finally met IRL. It was just better online.

16) What can you remember about your 16th birthday?

My parents bought me a white telecaster because I was in a three-piece rock band with my best friend and my wee brother. I still use it for Wuh Oh music. They also gave me a photo album of my life so far including the most shameful teen selfies I’d taken on my dad’s camera.

Wuh Oh. Picture: Sony

15) What did you hate at 15 which you love now?

You know what, this one week I got peer pressured into eating sushi twice in quick succession and for some reason started desperately craving it a few days later even though I’d hated it on both occasions. My brain just wanted more sushi!

14) What TV show were you obsessed with at 14?

The OC. Sandy Cohen is a good man.

13) 13 is unlucky for some. Do you have anything that you’re superstitious about?

I panic if I forget to make a wish blowing out birthday candles. I freak out and do a rapid-fire prayer in my head rushing through my wishes. I’m not religious, I just hate missing wishes.

12) If you could live the life of any other person for 12 hours, who would you be and why?

Paul McCartney but in the mid '60s when The Beatles were at their most popping. Firstly for Beatlemania, obviously. Then I’d like to sit down at a piano and see what happens.

11) Who was your best friend when you were 11?

Andrew, my next door neighbour all through growing up. Most afternoons we would skip class and go watch TV at his house 'cos his mum was a teacher so never got home until we could realistically have walked home after school. I’m meeting him for drinks tomorrow actually!

10) Where do you hope you'll be in ten years time?

One version of my dream future is that I release three good albums as Wuh Oh and then just write film scores and music for other artists. That would be nice.

9) What was your biggest fear when you were 9?

Death has always been my greatest fear. I just straight up refuse to do things where I might die. I don’t even go rock climbing with my friends.

8) When you were 8, what did you want to be when you grew up?

A musician! Never even considered doing anything else, which is simultaneously smart and stupid.

7) Which of the seven deadly sins are you most guilty of?

I can’t remember them but oh boy… do you remember Kevin Spacey’s character in the movie Seven and everything else he’s been in? Can’t believe we never suspected he might actually be a bad guy.

6) You can invite six people to your dream dinner party (dead or alive), who would you invite?

Paul McCartney, Nina Simone, Stanley Kubrick, Heston Blumenthal (so he can make food that’s disguised as other food), a close up magic expert, a person who famously ate a really big chilli pepper. My list started out good but ran out of steam. I just have so many questions for them all.

Wuh Oh. Picture: Sony

5) Name five things you can't live without.

Pepsi Max, the discontinued Whipple-scrumptious Fudgemallow Delights they made to coincide with the release of the Tim Burton Willy Wonka movie, an instrument to write music on, couch blankets, Adam Sandler’s filmography. Family would be a close 6th.

4) Describe yourself in four words.

Arrogant, low self-esteem.

3) Your top three songs of all time.

'Mamma Mia' by ABBA, 'Here There and Everywhere' by The Beatles, and 'California Dreamin’' by The Mamas & the Papas

2) Name two things on your bucket list.

Write song the whole world can sing. Survive apocalypse.

1) What or who is your one true love?

Simultaneously music and my girlfriend. You’re trying to get me dumped

