All Time Low vs The Most Impossible All Time Low Quiz | PopBuzz Meets

By Woodrow Whyte

How well do Alex and Jack *really* know their own band?

To celebrate the release of their new single 'Once In A Lifetime', we took a trip down memory lane with Alex Gaskarth and Jack Barakat from All Time Low and challenged them to The Most Impossible All Time Low Quiz.

Over their 18 year career, the band have released 35 music videos, which gave us ample opportunity to quiz the guys on how well they can remember their own music videos.

Think you can beat Alex and Jack at their own game? Hit play on the vide at the top of this page to see how well you know All Time Low.

