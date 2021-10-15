Ashnikko reveals what their fans were nearly called | PopBuzz Meets

By Woodrow Whyte

The Ash-holes, anybody?

Not all fandom names are created equal but Ashnikko's "Demidevils" has to be one of the better ones out there.

Ashnikko was catapulted into stardom after several songs like 'Daisy' and 'Stupid' went viral on TikTok, and her fandom has been growing ever since. Now, in a new video with PopBuzz, Ashnikko revealed two other names that nearly made the cut and they are hysterical.

When asked about the fandom name, Ashnikko said: "I was a little bit like maybe not the Demidevils because that's the name of my mixtape. But they just call themselves Demidevils and at this point I don't have a choice in the matter, so they can do whatever they want."

As for any alternative names that were floating around, Ashnikko revealed: "I've heard the The Ash-trays, I've heard the Ash-holes, but I think the Demidevils is the one, sorry!"

Ultimately, it's not the name that matters to Ashnikko. "I'm less concerned about what they call themselves and more concerned about them being a really nice and supportive community, because there's a lot of fandoms that are not. Not going to name any names. But I feel that my fandom is overwhelmingly supportive, kind, intelligent and open-minded. They're really lovely people who I enjoy talking to and hanging out with."

Hit play on the video at the top of this page to watch Ashnikko paint a self-portrait and talk about fandoms, the pitfalls of social media, and the best advice they've ever been given.

Ashnikko has been busy of late releasing two singles simultaneously, 'Panic Attacks In Paradise' and the hotly anticipated 'Maggots'. As Ashnikko says, the two songs couldn't be more different but they came from the same place.

“'Panic Attacks In Paradise' and 'Maggots' were both written when I was in a very low place" she said. "A nasty festering place where brushing my teeth and getting out of bed felt like a win. 'PAIP' is a commentary on how much I was annoying myself at the time. Everything was fine. I was healthy and my career was going great. I was in a metaphorical 'paradise'. But alas my brain chemistry had other plans. I was in so much pain and I couldn't put a finger on it. I was an insufferable mess, so obsessed with my own hurt. I was leading it around with me like a rabid dog, letting it bite anyone I came into contact with. Where 'PAIP' is soft and forlorn, 'Maggots' is pure rage. I'm casting a protective shield of electricity around myself and daring anyone to try to cross it. I decide that being a little villainous is an easier lifestyle choice. I'd rather be a raging bitch than let people take advantage of my kindness. I will take every parasite burrowing its way into my flesh and flatten it under my boots.”

