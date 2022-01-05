CL paints a self-portrait and talks Alpha and a future 2NE1 collab | PopBuzz Meets

5 January 2022, 12:35

By Sam Prance

"I love painting. Not today."

Last year (Oct 20), CL released her long-awaited debut solo album and it did not disappoint. ALPHA is a stunning collection of 11 songs that explore the essence of who CL is. From undeniable bangers like 'Spicy' to inspiring anthems like 'Let It', ALPHA proves exactly why CL is such an interesting and important artist.

In honour of ALPHA, we caught up with CL and got her take part in a very special edition of Portait Mode. This involves CL answering questions about her life and career while painting a portrait of her herself. In it, CL opens up about everything from what makes her happiest to what her favourite song on ALPHA is.

Since 2NE1 disbanded in 2017, CL has also set up her own label, Very Cherry records. Speaking about the label, CL said: 'Coming out of a girl group and a K-pop system, I want younger artists to feel like they can do that to." CL actually released ALPHA herself via Very Cherry.

CL also confirmed that she wants to record a collaboration as a soloist with the 2NE1 girls. She said: "I want to. I wanted to. Everyone wants to. We know that. All four of us." She also let slip that she last saw them all together at the beginning of 2020.

How did CL's self-portrait painting come along though? Press play on the video at the top of this page to find out and then hit subscribe on the PopBuzz YouTube channel to get more content from all of your favourite artists.

