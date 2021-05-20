Drag Race Down Under’s Coco Jumbo reveals who she thinks sent the “Watch Out” letter | PopBuzz Meets

By Woodrow Whyte

Could it be Art Simone? Coco seems to think so.

SOZ BITCH! It’s Coco Jumbo’s turn to sign the Drag Race Yearbook 📘✨

On this week’s episode, Drag Race Down Under's Coco Jumbo reveals who she thinks sent the “watch out” letter and the hilarious last minute changes she made to her Bogan Prom runway look. Plus Coco nominates her drag sisters in our juicy yearbook categories.

READ MORE: Art Simone reveals RuPaul didn't know who Bindi Irwin was

Drag Race Down Under Coco Jumbo. Picture: World of Wonder / PopBuzz

Who does Coco think is the biggest bogan of the season? Hit play on the video at the top of this page to find out.

Head over to the PopBuzz YouTube channel to find interviews with all the eliminated queens of Drag Race Down Under so far.