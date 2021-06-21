Drag Race Down Under's Karen From Finance picks her favourite looks of the season | PopBuzz Meets

By Woodrow Whyte

The Drag Race Down Under runner-up spills the tea on her time on the show.

In this episode of the Drag Race Yearbook, Karen From Finance chats with Yshee Black to talk about her time on the show and nominates her fellow sisters in our juicy yearbook categories.

Find all our Drag Race content here and check out the rest of the Drag Race Yearbook videos below or over on YouTube.

Drag Race Yearbook

