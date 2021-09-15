Priyanka paints a self-portrait and talks Drag Race & girl groups | PopBuzz Meets

15 September 2021, 17:02 | Updated: 15 September 2021, 17:04

Woodrow Whyte

By Woodrow Whyte

“I pushed a girl off stage and she nearly died"

If you didn't watch Canada's Drag Race then stop reading IMMEDIATELY and go watch the entire thing right now. Following that, you must then watch all our interviews with the cast on our show the Drag Race Yearbook. Only then are you allowed to proceed with this article and enjoy the genius that is season one winner Priyanka.

Priyanka snatched the crown on the first ever Canadian edition of RuPaul's Drag Race and her career has gone from strength to strength ever since.

Since leaving the show (with that $100,000 cheque), she's gone on to release of string of catchy and high-energy singles, including the song and music video for 'Come Through' featuring her season one castmate Lemon.

WATCH: Priyanka reveals the winners of the Drag Race Yearbook

Canada's Drag Race winner Priyanka paints a self-portrait in Portrait Mode
Canada's Drag Race winner Priyanka paints a self-portrait in Portrait Mode. Picture: PopBuzz

When we first spoke to Priyanka, just before she won her season, it was in the middle of the pandemic and the idea of her flying over to London for a kiki seemed a long way off. But good things come to those who wait, and Priyanka blessed us with her presence last month to film a very special edition of Portrait Mode.

While Priyanka painted a self-portrait, we asked her questions about everything from Drag Race to Beyoncé, got her advice on what to do when you have an awful breakup, and Priyanka reveals how she nearly killed a fan.

Hit play on the video at the top of this page to watch that and then hit subscribe on the PopBuzz YouTube channel to get more content from your favourite Drag Race queens.

QUIZ: Which RuPaul's Drag Race winner are you?

