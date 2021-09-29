Drag Race UK's Anubis reacts to RuPaul's runway critiques on the Drag Race Yearbook | PopBuzz Meets

29 September 2021, 16:54

Woodrow Whyte

By Woodrow Whyte

"I don't think he got it. I don't think he understood what I was trying to do"

The Drag Race Yearbook is back, baby!

Each week the eliminated queens from the third season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK with be sitting down with PopBuzz presenter and self-styled "Oprah Winfrey of Drag" Yshee Black to spill the tea on their time on the show.

And the queens will be nominating their fellow sisters in our juicy yearbook categories! Who is the shadiest queen of the season? Who do they think should win the title of Miss Congeniality? Well, you can find the answers to that and more on the Drag Race Yearbook.

This week we're joined by 19-year-old Brighton queen and first-out icon Anubis, who shares her thoughts on RuPaul's critiques, what it was like preparing for the show during a lockdown, and why she often feels underestimated because of her age.

Hit play on the video at the top of this page to watch that video and then hit subscribe on the PopBuzz YouTube Channel to be the first to get the next episode of the Drag Race Yearbook.

QUIZ: Which Drag Race UK season 3 queen are you?

