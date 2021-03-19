Drag Race UK: Bimini Bon Boulash & Tayce react to shady comments and iconic moments from series 2

By Woodrow Whyte

BING BANG BONG!

RuPaul's Drag Race UK came to a dramatic end last night with Lawrence Chaney snatching the crown from fellow finalists Bimini Bon Boulash, Tayce and Ellie Diamond (March 18).

The second run of the UK edition has been hailed as one of the best seasons of Drag Race ever, with many fans expressing on social media how the show has been a lifeline to them while the UK was in the grips of a third lockdown during the winter months.

Each week, PopBuzz has been chatting with the eliminated queen and asking them to nominate their sisters in our juicy yearbook categories. Prior to the finale last night, Bimini and Tayce sat down with host Yshee Black to cast their votes and let's just say things got...interesting.

To find out who Bimini and Tayce voted for in the Miss Congeniality and Shadiest Queen categories, hit play on the video at the top of this page.

Or head over to the PopBuzz YouTube Channel where you can watch all the Drag Race Yearbook Videos, and hit subscribe to be the first to see our interview with Lawrence Chaney, which will be available this Sunday.

WATCH: Lawrence Chaney and Ellie Diamond open up about their epic falling out