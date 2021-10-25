Drag Race UK's Charity Kase reveals "tense" moment with Scarlett Harlett before final lip sync | PopBuzz Meets

By Woodrow Whyte

"I would have felt the same way in her position. It was very tense"

Hello, hello, hello and welcome to the Drag Race Yearbook!

Each week the eliminated queens from the third season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK with be sitting down with PopBuzz presenter and self-styled "Oprah Winfrey of Drag" Yshee Black to spill the tea on all things Drag Race UK.

And the queens will be nominating their fellow sisters in our juicy yearbook categories. Who is the shadiest queen of the season? Who do they think should win the title of Miss Congeniality? Well, you can find the answers to that and more ONLY on the Drag Race Yearbook.

This week we are joined by the wicked witch of drag, Charity Kase!

In this episode, Charity reveals what we didn't see on her *very dramatic* elimination episode, why alternative drag artists have to work twice as hard on Drag Race, and what she really thought about the judges critiques.

Watch the full interview by hitting play on the video at the top of this article

Drag Race UK Charity Kase on the Drag Race Yearbook. Picture: World of Wonder / PopBuzz

Referencing the mini challenge earlier in the episode, when Charity ignored Scarlett Harlett and chose to work with Kitty Scott-Claus instead, Charity said: "I hadn't really clocked that it was me not working with Scarlett earlier on in the day which had got to her."

Charity continued: "Honestly when you're in the moment, you're not considering what's going on around you, you're just trying to make a plan and get through everything. So I think that's what I was doing. And you know, I spotted Kitty and I was like, 'I want to work with you' because we had both gotten so close. When really, that's a regret of mine. I should have worked with Scarlett, I think we would have done a great job together."

On the runway, RuPaul asked the queens to reveal which queen should go home and why. Scarlett got the most votes, including one from Charity, and she was visibly upset when they arrived backstage for Untucked following the judges critiques.

Describing what we didn't see, Charity explained how the mood got worse when they went round the room to discuss their reasons for their votes in more detail.

READ MORE: Veronica Green says she's "ignoring" A'Whora's apology texts

Charity said: "At this point I think Scarlett felt really left out and unwanted and that's understandable. I would have felt the same way in her position. It was very tense."

Charity and Scarlett ended up in the bottom two and lip synced against each other for a second week in a row. Even on the runway, Scarlett was not ready to forgive Charity for what had happened:

"I remember before we lip synced, I looked to her and said, 'Good luck babes, I hope you do well.' And she looked me up and down and was like [deadpan voice] 'You too'. I was like '[dramatic gasp]'

Since that moment, Charity and Scarlett have kissed and made up. Charity said: "We are so good now. Look, she was very very tense and upset, as I would have been if I had been in that position. I would probably done exactly the same, if not worse. I don't hold that against her at all. Her feelings are very valid and very justified. We are good friends, there's no bad feeling at all. We're more than friends...I can't get rid of her!"

This week on the ‘Coming Out Chats’ podcast, Drag Race UK stars Lawrence Chaney and Victoria Scone talk coming out to their families, how they dealt with bullying at school, the lack of representation for younger queer women, and prejudices against plus sized people in the LGBTQ community. Click the picture below to listen and subscribe.