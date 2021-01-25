Drag Race UK's Cherry Valentine reacts to the judges critiques after elimination | PopBuzz Meets

By Woodrow Whyte

"I know if I got the Evita role I would have killed that and I probably would have won the challenge"

Drag Race UK fans were screaming "rigga morris!" after Cherry Valentine was eliminated from the competition last week.

Cherry had been tipped as a strong contender for the second series, and former Drag Race champion Bob the Drag Queen said Cherry was one of her favourites to win the crown. But it was not to be as Cherry's performance was picked apart by judges on the second episode of the season.

In the main challenge, a group performance of "Rats: The Rusical", Cherry had initially fought for a larger role but was denied by Tia Kofi, who won the mini-challenge and therefore won the right to assign the roles. In her smaller role, Cherry struggled to standout, and judge Michelle Visage said Cherry looked like she was panicking.

In the 'Surprise Surprise' runway, Cherry's reveal, which was a non-gender-reveal concept complete with pregnancy bump and a balloon filled with confetti, received mixed reviews from the judges. Guest judge Sheridan Smith loved the concept while Alan Carr thought it was predictable.

READ MORE: Drag Race UK's Joe Black reveals his original hometown runway idea was blocked by producers

Drag Race UK's Cherry Valentine. Picture: PopBuzz

Chatting to PopBuzz the morning after her elimination, Cherry hit back at the judges, starting with the criticisms about her performance in the Rusical challenge.

When asked if she would do anything differently, Cherry said: "I watched it and I didn't think I did that bad. I thought I did alright! When she [Michelle] mentioned my face being worried, that was part of the song, it was the whole emoting what we were doing."

READ MORE: The best memes from Drag Race UK season 2

Cherry also believes that she could have won the challenge had she performed in the lead role.

"So I was happy with my performance," she said, "I know if I got the Evita role I would have killed that and I probably would have won the challenge."

As for her runway, Cherry noted it might not have been the best reveal she's ever done, but it was much better than some of the other queens.

"I have to say, watching it back, we didn't really get to see other people's reveals because obviously we were behind the stage but I don’t think my reveal was the worst whatsoever. There were plenty more terrible ones than I had.”

To watch the full interview with Cherry, hit play on the video at the top of this page or head over to our YouTube channel.