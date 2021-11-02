Drag Race UK's Choriza May talks "unfair" judges critiques and her 'meaty tuck' | PopBuzz Meets

By Woodrow Whyte

Loading audio...

"RuPaul did not appreciate my looks as much as she should have because she was too busy looking at my meaty tuck"

Hello, hello, hello and welcome to the Drag Race Yearbook!

Each week the eliminated queens from the third season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK with be sitting down with PopBuzz presenter and self-styled "Oprah Winfrey of Drag" Yshee Black to spill the tea on all things Drag Race UK.

And the queens will be nominating their fellow sisters in our juicy yearbook categories. Who is the shadiest queen of the season? Who do they think should win the title of Miss Congeniality? Well, you can find the answers to that and more ONLY on the Drag Race Yearbook. Find all our videos here.

This week we are joined by our favourite spicy Spanish sausage, Choriza May!

In this episode, Choriza reacts to that shocking double elimination, whether she thinks her looks were overlooked by the judges, and she reveals the state of DMs following RuPaul's comments about her "meaty tuck".

Watch the full interview by hitting play on the video at the top of this article

