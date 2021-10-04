Drag Race UK: Elektra Fence hints that she was disqualified for jumping off stage during lip-sync | PopBuzz Meets

4 October 2021, 12:54

Woodrow Whyte

Elektra Fence spills the tea on the Drag Race Yearbook

Each week the eliminated queens from the third season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK with be sitting down with PopBuzz presenter and self-styled "Oprah Winfrey of Drag" Yshee Black to spill the tea on their time on the show.

And the queens will be nominating their fellow sisters in our juicy yearbook categories! Who is the shadiest queen of the season? Who do they think should win the title of Miss Congeniality? Well, you can find the answers to that and more on the Drag Race Yearbook.

This week we are joined by 'pocket rocket' Elektra Fence following her shock elimination from the competition on Thursday night.

Drag Race UK's Elektra Fence on the Drag Race Yearbook
Drag Race UK's Elektra Fence on the Drag Race Yearbook. Picture: World of Wonder / PopBuzz

Despite putting on a spirited performance in the main challenge, the judges did not fall in love with Elektra's red carpet showstopper runway look and so she lip synced for her life against Vanity Milan.

Elektra did not hold back. After breakdancing and then doing a jump spilt off the stage, Ru still sent Elektra packing.

Talking about her exit, Elektra seemed to suggest that she might have been disqualified for jumping off the stage.

When asked if she planned to jump off the stage, Elektra said: "Was it planned, was it disqualification, who knows? I'll probably get in trouble for [saying] that."

While it's unclear if there is a specific rule against jumping off the stage, it is known that mother Ru is not always a fan of it. That said, Kennedy Davenport did a jump split off the stage in the American version of the show and was saved by Ru, and is widely considered one of the best lip sync performers to ever grace the Drag Race stage.

At least Elektra has found some comfort in her performance becoming a meme on Twitter, and she said she loves seeing the memes of her breakdancing on stage.

Hit play on the video at the top of this page to see all that and watch Elektra nominate her fellow queens in our yearbook categories. Then head over to the PopBuzz YouTube channel to watch more Drag Race content.

