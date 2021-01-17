Drag Race UK's Joe Black reveals his original hometown runway idea was blocked by producers | PopBuzz Meets

By Woodrow Whyte

In an interview with PopBuzz the morning after his elimination, Joe Black revealed that his Brighton Pavilion hometown look was actually his second choice of outfit.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK returned on Thursday night and viewers were a 'bit shocked' to see early fan favourite Joe Black eliminated in the first episode of the second series.

The critiques from judges RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and guest judge Elizabeth Hurley were roundly dismissed by viewers, who felt they had unfairly judged Joe Black's two runway looks.

For the gay icon runway, Joe chose a dress inspired by David Bowie's Life On Mars suit, and then for the hometown runway, he wore an all-gold ensemble, based on the interior decor of Brighton Pavilion.

In an interview with PopBuzz the morning after his elimination, Joe revealed that his Brighton Pavilion hometown look was actually his second choice, as his first idea had been blocked by the show's producers, as it was too similar to a theme that comes up in a future episode.

Discussing the hometown look while Joe was sat with the other queens backstage, Michelle said she felt that Joe had overthought his idea, while Graham added: "Sometimes your first idea is the best idea, and I felt like what he showed us was his fifteenth idea."

When asked about the critique by PopBuzz, Joe revealed that it wasn't his fifteenth idea, but it wasn't his first either.

"It was my second idea. My first one would have pertained to another runway that is on the show", he said. "I'm going to be uploading all the looks that I prepared for the show, so at one point one will appear on the Instagram that will make you go, 'Oh, that was also Brighton!'.

"These things can't be explained on the show," he added. "You can't go [on the runway and say] 'Actually, I did have something else!'

Aside from his original idea, Joe said he had several other ideas, including a look inspired by the seaside city's iconic pier, a mod look, or even a seagull outfit, but "if I want to get the real spirit of it, I could do a woman who's lost her shoes, that's too drunk on West Street. That's the true Brighton spirit."

Elsewhere in the interview, Joe reveals what Ginny Lemon sends the season two girls in the group chat everyday, performs his best Elizabeth Hurley impression, and nominates his fellow queens in the Drag Race Yearbook.

