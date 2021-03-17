Drag Race UK’s Lawrence Chaney and Ellie Diamond open up about their epic falling out | PopBuzz Meets

By Woodrow Whyte

"I wasn't the victim in that circumstance" Lawrence tells PopBuzz.

Drag Race UK finalists Lawrence Chaney and Ellie Diamond have spoken about their epic falling out following the standup comedy challenge.

Speaking to PopBuzz just days before RuPaul crowns the winner for the second season of the show, Lawrence and Ellie revealed how watching the fight back on television brought back "awkward feelings" despite patching things up the day after filming the comedy challenge episode last year.

In episode 8, Ellie won the mini challenge, and as a reward she was able to decide the running order for the main challenge. Lawrence wasn't happy with the place Ellie had given her in the line up, and was then shown criticising Ellie twice during the episode. Some fans of the show felt Lawrence's reaction to Ellie's running order was overblown.

Drag Race UK Lawrence Chaney and Ellie Diamond. Picture: World of Wonder / PopBuzz

Speaking about the episode, Ellie said: "Obviously we dealt with it, this was months ago [when we filmed]. Literally the day after, we sorted it."

She then revealed that they spoke after the episode aired (March 2) to clear the air again. "Obviously reliving it and watching it back, the feelings come back and that's awkward", she said. "But we FaceTimed two seconds later, and we were like 'how you doing?' 'Yeah good!' (laughs)"

After the episode aired, Lawrence was sent hateful messages from trolls and subsequently deleted her account.

Speaking about the audience reaction to the storyline, Lawrence said: "Well, this is the truth. A lot of people were worried about me when I deactivated my Twitter, and I appreciate the worry and support because that was gorgeous and was really sweet to see. But, I wasn't the victim in that circumstance."

Lawrence continued: "I stand by that I was very loud and vocal in a situation about a running order. Should I have been? [pauses] But you've got to stand by what you do. There's no point in making excuses."

"My main thing as to why I deactivated Twitter, I was like, you're all allowed an opinion. I will never tell you not to have an opinion, because that's what I did on the show. [But] I'm not going to be a doormat for you to tag me in though."

"I was scrolling on my home screen and people were like, 'Lawrence Chaney is a fat slut', and I'm cool with that being written on a toilet cubicle, but not on Twitter."

Hit play on the video at the top of this page to see the full video with Lawrence and Ellie. And then subscribe to the PopBuzz YouTube Channel to be the first to watch our interview with Tayce and Bimini Bon Boulash.