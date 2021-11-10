Drag Race UK's Scarlett Harlett addresses 'rushed' production rumours | PopBuzz Meets

By Woodrow Whyte

Watch Scarlett nominate her fellow queens in our juicy yearbook categories

Hello, hello, hello and welcome to the Drag Race Yearbook!

Each week the eliminated queens from the third season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK will be sitting down with PopBuzz presenter and self-styled "Oprah Winfrey of Drag" Yshee Black to spill the tea on all things Drag Race UK.

And the queens will be nominating their fellow sisters in our juicy yearbook categories. Who is the shadiest queen of the season? Who do they think should win the title of Miss Congeniality? Well, you can find the answers to that and more ONLY on the Drag Race Yearbook. Find all our videos here.

This week we are joined by the Cockney Princess, Scarlett Harlett!

In this episode, Scarlett addresses rumours that the production on series 3 was rushed, losing to Vanity in that iconic lip-sync, and how she felt watching herself back, her epic meltdown after the Draglexa advert and so much more.

Watch the full interview by hitting play on the video at the top of this article

This week on the ‘Coming Out Chats’ podcast, Drag Race UK stars Lawrence Chaney and Victoria Scone talk coming out to their families, how they dealt with bullying at school, the lack of representation for younger queer women, prejudices against plus sized people in the LGBTQ community and so much more. Hit play on the player below to listen.