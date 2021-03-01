Drag Race UK's Sister Sister reveals exchange with A'Whora that didn't make it to air | PopBuzz Meets

By Woodrow Whyte

"You know what..she fucking copied me"

Last Thursday (Feb 25), Sister Sister was the seventh queen to be eliminated from Drag Race UK season two.

Despite winning the mini challenge, which saw Sister Sister reading her fellow queens for filth, she struggled in the sewing challenge, where the queens were tasked with creating a "Lockdown Supershero" outfit out of unconventional fabrics.

However, fans of the show couldn't help but notice that the winner of the main challenge, A'Whora, was sporting a makeup look which was similar to Sister Sister's distinctive blue mouth blob look. Some felt that A'Whora was being a hypocrite, after she accused Sister Sister of stealing her fish and chips outfit for the 'A Day at the Seaside' runway in episode 5.

In the episode, Sister Sister and A'Whora do not discuss the similarities between their makeup. But Sister Sister has since revealed that she did confront A'Whora but it didn't make it to air.

Drag Race UK Sister Sister exchange with A'Whora. Picture: World of Wonder / PopBuzz

In an interview with PopBuzz the morning after her elimination, Sister Sister commented on A'Whora's makeup, first by making a joke: "You know what..she fucking copied me."

Sister Sister then explained: "It was very similar. The thing about A'Whora is, she's a smart girl. Now, I don't know fully know her train of thought when she did it, but we spoke about it in the episode but it didn't get aired. And I kinda said to her, 'this is looking incredibly familiar', and she gave me credit for it."

In fact, Sister Sister quite liked that they didn't include the conversation in the episode, leaving it up to audience's own judgement: "What I love is that the episode just let it play out. I like it that it was just this silent thing, nobody has to comment on it. Let's just see if the audience at home pick up on it as well."

Elsewhere in the interview, Sister spills all the tea on her time on Drag Race UK and how she overcame online bullying. That and she nominates her fellow queens in our juicy yearbook categories.

