Drag Race UK's Tia Kofi reveals how awkward Snatch Game is to film | PopBuzz Meets

Drag Race UK sent another queen home last Thursday night and this time it was the turn of the people's princess Tia Kofi.

After several iconic moments on the show, including her Alan Turing gay look which became the first breakout meme from the second series, Tia's run came to an end after a disappointing performance in the Snatch Game as Mel B.

After previously winning two lip syncs, Tia found herself in the bottom two for a third time against Lawrence Chaney, winner of three challenges so far and a personal favourite of RuPaul. The odds were stacked against her, and sadly, Tia was asked to sashay away from the competition.

We caught up with Tia the morning after her elimination episode to get the lowdown on what it's really like filming Drag Race's most popular (and terrifying) challenge. Tia also shared her thoughts on being underestimated by the other queens, and Tia nominates her sisters in our spicy yearbook categories.

Watch the full interview by hitting the play button on the video above or head over to our YouTube channel.

