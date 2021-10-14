Drag Race UK's Veronica Green says she's "ignoring" A'Whora's apology texts | PopBuzz Meets

By Woodrow Whyte

Are we sad to see Veronica go? Does the pope shit in the woods?

Hello, hello, hello! Each week the eliminated queens from the third season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK with be sitting down with PopBuzz presenter and self-styled "Oprah Winfrey of Drag" Yshee Black to spill the tea on their time on the show.

And the queens will be nominating their fellow sisters in our juicy yearbook categories. Who is the shadiest queen of the season Drag Race UK? Who do they think should win the title of Miss Congeniality? Well, you can find the answers to that and more ONLY on the Drag Race Yearbook.

This week we are joined by returning queen Veronica Green.

Hit play on the video at the top of this page to watch Veronica share her thoughts on that passionate final lip-sync, what it was like coming back into the competition, and why she’s not ready to speak to A’Whora after the ‘Veronica Mean’ comments just yet.

