14 October 2021

Woodrow Whyte

By Woodrow Whyte

Scone but never forgotten!

Hello, hello, hello! Each week the eliminated queens from the third season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK with be sitting down with PopBuzz presenter and self-styled "Oprah Winfrey of Drag" Yshee Black to spill the tea on their time on the show.

And the queens will be nominating their fellow sisters in our juicy yearbook categories. Who is the shadiest queen of the season Drag Race UK? Who do they think should win the title of Miss Congeniality? Well, you can find the answers to that and more ONLY on the Drag Race Yearbook.

This week we are joined by the history-making icon that is Victoria Scone.

Hit play on the video at the top of this page to watch Victoria share her thoughts on her shock elimination, how things are now between her and Krystal Versace, and see photos of her ICONIQUE drag king Snatch Game choice. Then head over to the PopBuzz YouTube channel for more Drag Race UK videos.

