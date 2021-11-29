Drag Race UK's Krystal Versace crowns Anubis as Miss Congeniality of the season | PopBuzz Meets

By Woodrow Whyte

Watch Krystal Versace crown the winners of the Drag Race Yearbook

Hello, hello, hello and welcome to the final Drag Race Yearbook episode for Drag Race UK season 3!

Each week the eliminated queens from the third season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK have been sitting down with PopBuzz presenter and self-styled "Oprah Winfrey of Drag" Yshee Black to spill the tea on all things Drag Race UK.

And the queens have been nominating their fellow sisters in our juicy yearbook categories. Who is the shadiest queen of the season? Who do they think should win the title of Miss Congeniality? Well, now is the time to reveal the results!

In this episode, the newly crowned DRUK S3 champion Krystal Versace talks about being the youngest winner in Drag Race herstory and reveals our Drag Race Yearbook winners.

Watch the interview by hitting play on the video at the top of this article.

