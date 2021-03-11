Fate: The Winx Saga cast vs. The Most Impossible Fate: The Winx Saga Quiz | PopBuzz Meets

By Sam Prance

Abigail Cowen, Danny Griffin, Precious Mustapha, Eliot Salt, Elisha Applebaum and Hannah van der Westhuysen all took part in the quiz.

People all over the world are obsessed with Fate: The Winx Saga right now but how well do the cast know their own show?

At the start of the year (Jan 22), Fate: The Winx Saga debuted on Netflix. The teen drama is a gritty, British adaptation of the beloved, animated Winx Club series. It follows Bloom (Abigail Cowen), a fire fairy who moves to the Otherworld to study at the magical Alfea boarding school.

At Alfea, Bloom falls for Specialist student Skye (Danny Griffin) and she becomes very close friends with four other powerful fairies. Stella (Hannah van der Westhuysen), Aisha (Precious Mustapha), Musa (Elisha Applebaum) and Terra (Eliot Salt) all share a dorm with Bloom.

Naturally, fans love the characters so we put the cast to the test with The Most Impossible Fate: The Winx Saga Quiz.

READ MORE: Will Flora and Tecna be in Fate: The Winx Saga season 2? Here's what the cast have said

Fate: The Winx Saga cast vs. The Most Impossible Fate: The Winx Saga Quiz | PopBuzz Meets. Picture: PopBuzz

Yes. We split the cast into three teams of two, Abbey and Danny, Precious and Eliot, Elisha and Hannah, and they had to compete against each other to find out which pair actually knows the show best. Of course, it didn't taken long for total chaos to unfold. The rules of the quiz were simple: three rounds with points available for every question.

The first round was a trivia round in which we quizzed them on Fate facts. The second round was a 'Who said that?' round in which they had to guess who said a line from the show. And the last was a character round in which they had to name as many characters from the show as possible in 30 seconds. Only one duo could come out on top though.

Hit play on the video at the top of this page to find out who won and play along yourself, or head over to the PopBuzz YouTube channel.