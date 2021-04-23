Girl In Red talks Taylor Swift, Gilmore Girls and Timothée Chalamet | PopBuzz Meets

23 April 2021, 13:11

Woodrow Whyte

By Woodrow Whyte

Girl In Red is in the hot seat for our new series The Last Time.

Next week will see the release of the debut album, If I Could Make It Go Quiet, by Marie Ulven aka Girl In Red.

The 22-year-old wunderkind from Norway has already had a huge impact, particularly with her LGBTQ+ fans, thanks to her open and honest approach to songwriting and her identity (Marie identifies as queer/gay).

Her first full-length album is set to build on that reputation and cement Girl In Red's status as an alt-pop icon for queer teens around the world. Seriously, listen to 'You Stupid Bitch' if you don't believe us. As one YouTube commenter put it: 'It's 'You Belong With Me' but frustrated a lesbian version'. Amen to that.

To celebrate the album's release, we asked Marie to answer our 'The Last Time' questions, where we found out Marie's latest music recommendations to her friends, her thoughts on Timothée Chalamet and what think she thinks about her new album: "I think it’s a good album...I’m really proud to say I’m my top Spotify listener.”

Hit play on the video at the top of this page to watch that or head over to our YouTube channel to watch more celeb video content.

