High School Musical: The Series cast vs The Most Impossible HSMTMTS Quiz | PopBuzz Meets

By Sam Prance

Watch the cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series compete against each other in the toughest HSMTMTS quiz.

In honour of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2, we got the beloved cast to take on an impossible quiz.

There's no denying that High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is one of the best TV shows on Disney+. Not only is it a clever spin on the original High School Musical franchise but it also has a hilarious script, loveable characters and brilliant plot twists. Not to mention, the original songs in the soundtrack are just as amazing as the HSM songs we grew up with.

However, it's the cast that make HSMTMTS so great. With that in mind, we got them the compete against each other in The Most Impossible High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Quiz to find out who knows their own show the best.

HSMTMTS cast vs The Most Impossible HSMTMTS Quiz | PopBuzz Meets. Picture: Disney+

First things first, we split the cast into four teams: 1) Joshua Bassett and Matt Cornett, 2) Frankie Rodriguez and Joe Serafini, 3) Kate Reindeers and Mark St. Cyr and 4) Dara Reneé, Julia Lester and Larry Saperstein. We then asked each of the teams the same set of difficult HSMTMTS trivia questions and crowned the winners based on who got the most answers right.

To keep it interesting, there were three rounds. Round 1 was a General HSMTMTS Trivia round in which we quizzed the cast on HSMTMTS facts. Round 2 was a Who Said That? round in which they had to guess who said which lines from the show. And the last round was a Name the Song round in which they had to list every song in the season 1 soundtrack in 30 seconds.

As expected, it gets very competitive, very quickly. Watch the video above to find out who won and play along yourself.