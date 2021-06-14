In The Heights cast reveal their fave songs from the musical | PopBuzz Meets

14 June 2021, 16:39

By Katie Louise Smith

Corey Hawkins, Melissa Barrera and Leslie Grace also reveal the one song they wish had made it into the movie adaptation.

In The Heights is finally here! Director Jon M. Chu brings Lin-Manuel Miranda's vibrant musical to life on screen, with Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Melissa Barrera and Leslie Grace taking on the iconic roles of Usnavi, Benny, Vanessa and Nina.

Ahead of the release of In The Heights in the UK, PopBuzz hopped on a zoom call with Corey, Melissa and Leslie to dive into the filming of the movie and to discuss the all important question: What is the *best* song in In The Heights? (Almost impossible to answer that, isn't it?)

READ MORE: Hamilton's original cast rank the best Hamilton songs | PopBuzz Meets

We also asked the cast which song from the original Broadway soundtrack they would have loved to have seen make it into the movie adaptation – and there was only one answer, really. ('Sunrise', anyone?)

Watch the video at the top of the page to find out everyone's favourite tracks from the musical and more.

In The Heights hits UK cinemas on June 18th – and it's an absolute must see on the big screen.

Exclusives

See more Exclusives

Little Mix The Search's Jasper Blue take on the Honest Answers Only interview

Little Mix The Search's Jasper Blue take on the Honest Answers Only interview
Jason says that Mary and Romain's on-screen wedding was their only one (exclusive)

Selling Sunset’s Jason Oppenheim denies Mary and Romain’s wedding was fake

TV & Film

Chance Perdomo vs. The Most Impossible Sabrina Quiz

Chance Perdomo takes on The Most Impossible Chilling Adventures of Sabrina quiz | PopBuzz Meets

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Trending on PopBuzz

Love, Victor season 3: Does Victor pick Benji or Rahim?

Love, Victor fans think they know who Victor picks out of Benji and Rahim

News

Elite season 4: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the Netflix series

Elite season 4: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the Netflix series

Elite

A new Monsters Inc. series is coming to Disney+ next month

A new Monsters Inc. series is coming to Disney+ next month

News

Billie Eilish tells fans to "mind their business" following queerbaiting accusations

Billie Eilish tells fans to "mind their business" following queerbaiting accusations

Billie Eilish

Elite Short Stories recap: What happens to Guzman, Caye and Rebe?

Elite Short Stories recap: Here's what happens to Guzman, Caye and Rebe

Elite

Tayler Holder: 15 facts about the TikTok star you

Tayler Holder: 16 facts about the TikTok star you should know

TikTok