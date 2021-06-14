In The Heights cast reveal their fave songs from the musical | PopBuzz Meets

By Katie Louise Smith

Corey Hawkins, Melissa Barrera and Leslie Grace also reveal the one song they wish had made it into the movie adaptation.

In The Heights is finally here! Director Jon M. Chu brings Lin-Manuel Miranda's vibrant musical to life on screen, with Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Melissa Barrera and Leslie Grace taking on the iconic roles of Usnavi, Benny, Vanessa and Nina.

Ahead of the release of In The Heights in the UK, PopBuzz hopped on a zoom call with Corey, Melissa and Leslie to dive into the filming of the movie and to discuss the all important question: What is the *best* song in In The Heights? (Almost impossible to answer that, isn't it?)

We also asked the cast which song from the original Broadway soundtrack they would have loved to have seen make it into the movie adaptation – and there was only one answer, really. ('Sunrise', anyone?)

Watch the video at the top of the page to find out everyone's favourite tracks from the musical and more.

In The Heights hits UK cinemas on June 18th – and it's an absolute must see on the big screen.